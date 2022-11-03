Wicked Kitchen Brings Plant-Based Food Stand To Minneapolis Basketball Court 

Wicked Kitchen has announced a new partnership with NBA basketball team the Minnesota Timberwolves that will help to offer fans easy access to vegan game-day foods.

The plant-based food brand has opened a concessions stand at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The huge location is where the Timberwolves’ home court can be found.

The stand offers basketball fans a range of meat-free snacks. It is also supported by a dairy-free ice cream concession. The two stands represent Wicked Kitchen’s first foray into sports partnerships.

“It’s an honor to provide our hometown team with a Wicked experience that fans will love and crave,” Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Kitchen said in a statement, referencing Wicked Kitchen’s US headquarters being in Minnesota.

“We know our foods will quickly be fan favorites and on par with the amazing team this year. More and more players are moving to eating plant-based, and we want to give the fans the same opportunity.”

The Wicked Kitchen concession will be the first vegan food stand to be housed in the Target Center.

Game-day favorites, minus the meat

Wicked Kitchen has sought to tap into sports fans’ preferred courtside snacks, just without the inclusion of animal products.

Confirmed menu items include chorizo bratwursts, a “gouda” burger, and a meatball sub sandwich. Ice cream fans can find a dessert-only stand in the Target Center, selling dairy-free stick and cone options.

All items sold in the concessions can be ordered for service within the Club Level and VIP lounge.

Ryan Tanke, COO for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, said in a statement. “Wicked Kitchen is a wonderful addition to our concession lineup at Target Center, providing delicious and approachable plant-based options for our fans.”

“We are so excited to introduce Wicked Kitchen to Timberwolves fans this season.”

Wicked Kitchen’s partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves comes shortly after the brand raised $20 million to further grow both its US and overseas presence.

Are sports turning meat-free?

Soccer is another sport to have embraced meat-free promotions in recent months.

Earlier this year, FC Barcelona Feminí revealed that it has secured a sponsorship deal with Spanish plant-based brand Heura Foods. In addition to serving meat-free foods at home matches, the deal will see the team promoting the benefits of plant-based eating to its fans.

Real Madrid also chose to work with Meatless Farm to curate plant-based menus for its players. It was hoped that the food would maximize performance and minimize injury recovery time. Meanwhile, UK Premier League team Liverpool FC is looking into similar initiatives while partnering with Quorn.