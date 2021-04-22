Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eclipse Foods, a US-based vegan ice cream brand, is adopting and rescuing a cow and her calf from the dairy industry to mark Earth Day this year.

The cows were rehomed at an animal sanctuary, Charlie’s Acres. It’s a center for rescued farm animals ‘destined for the dinner table’.

Dairy industry

Eclipse Foods has a host of plant-based flavors, from Cookie Butter to Simply Strawberry. Moreover, the brand says it has already ‘offset’ over 1,200 dairy cows since its launch last year.

Taking a step further, the company decided to rescue 13-year-old Honey from the dairy industry and rehome her at the sanctuary in California.

She was being used at a farm where she was deemed too old to produce milk commercially. However, she is now safe at the sanctuary with her son Benjamin.

The rescued cows at Charlie’s Acres are free to roam and play

Eclipse Foods

CEO and Co-founder Aylon Steinhart told PBN he is excited to bring Honey into ‘the Eclipse family’.

He added: “At Eclipse, our mission is to create a more sustainable, healthy, and humane food system by providing consumers incredibly delicious plant-based dairy products. Starting with unbelievably creamy ice cream that require no sacrifice on taste or texture.

“By doing this, we will be able to save not just Honey, but millions of dairy cows just like her. We’re so grateful to have Charlie’s Acres’ support in adopting Honey.

“And we are thrilled that she will now get to enjoy her retirement from the dairy farm with her son.”

You can shop Eclipse’s products online here