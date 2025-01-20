X
Aldi Launches High-Protein Vegan Liquid Egg

Aldi has expanded its plant-based range for Veganuary 2025

A hand holding up the new Aldi vegan liquid egg, one of Aldi's new veganuary launches, in a supermarket Aldi has launched vegan liquid egg for Veganuary 2025 - Media Credit: Darrell Sawczuk/ Plant Based News

Aldi UK has announced the launch of a high-protein vegan liquid egg that can be used for scrambling, baking, and making omelettes.

The Plant Menu Plant Based Egg is suitable for cooking in the microwave, oven, and frying pan. It’s fortified with vitamins D and B12 and costs £2.49 for a 364g pack. It’s similar to other vegan liquid egg products on the market, including those from brands like Crackd and OGGS.

Aldi embraces Veganuary

The new liquid egg is one of several launches from the budget retailer this January. At the start of the month, it unveiled its largest-ever plant-based range to coincide with Veganuary, a month-long challenge that encourages people to give up animal products.

Other launches include plant-based croissants and pains au chocolat, fried pickles, fish-free smoked salmon slices, and a variety of burgers and cheeses.

Read more: The Biggest Veganuary Food Launches For 2025

A selection of new Veganuary 2025 launches at Aldi UK
Aldi Aldi UK has added a number of new products for Veganuary 2025

Veganuary is getting bigger and bigger each year as the UK’s appetite and interest in plant-based food grows,” Julie Ashfield, Aldi’s managing director of buying, said in a statement at the time. “In response to that demand, we’re continuing to expand our vegan offering, giving our shoppers plenty of choice, all at great value.”

If you want to snap up the vegan egg and other plant-based offerings, it’s best to act fast – Aldi often discontinues plant-based items after January, and it’s unclear how long stocks will last.

Read more: Lidl Becomes First Major Retailer To Use ‘Gold Standard’ Plant-Based Trademark

