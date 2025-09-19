Babybel Launches Vegan ‘Hellfire’ Flavor Ahead Of Stranger Things Season Five

Babybel just launched a new vegan ‘Hellfire’ flavor with Stranger Things.

The cheese brand said its Mini Babybel Hellfire cheese features an “irresistibly delicious” and “intense” flavor. Made with potato starch and coconut oil, the spicy plant-based cheeses include a red bell pepper, red jalapeno, and cayenne pepper blend.

Babybel launched the new Hellfire-flavor cheeses in advance of the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The iconic Netflix show will conclude with eight episodes released in three stages between November 27, 2025, and January 1, 2026.

“Perfectly paired with the Hellfire Club’s high-stake dramas and adventures, the limited edition plant-based Babybel Hellfire is the go-to snack for watch parties, or fans who want to bring legendary status to their fridges,” said Babybel in a statement.

The new product is named after a fictional Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) society featured in season four of the show. Babybel updated the packaging to a red and yellow design complete with a Babybel x Stranger Things logo, styled after a D20, the most popular – and most common – dice in D&D.

“Bold, fiery and set to get tongues wagging, it’s a flavour adventure that matches the energy of the hit series, while tapping into one of the most desired flavour trends of the year,” said Babybel. “And because it’s plant-based, everyone can join the Hellfire fun, without missing out on the spice.”

The new flavor is available now from Sainsbury’s stores at an RRP of £2.45 per six cheese (120g) net. Mini Babybel Hellfire cheeses are also available at Morrisons.

Baybel, vegan cheese, and Stranger Things

Adobe Stock Baybel launched its first vegan mini cheese wheels in 2022

The Babybel brand, owned by France’s The Bel Group, first introduced its mini cheese wheels in the late 1970s. They are typically pale, Edam-style rounds with distinctive red and white packaging, including a wax coating for individual portions and a plastic net to hold several mini wheels together. In 2022, Babybel introduced its first vegan cheese, and the brand has since expanded its plant-based range.

Several Stranger Things cast members have dabbled in plant-based diets. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, has rescued more than 60 animals, including foster dogs, cats, and farm animals. She previously said that she was a vegetarian for “a really long time.” Her makeup line, Florence by Mills, is “clean, vegan, and cruelty-free.”

Sadie Sink, who plays Max in the show, has followed a plant-based diet since she was 14 years old and said that “everyone should consider it.” In 2022, she appeared in promotional images for vegan designer Stella McCartney’s winter collection.

