Dunkin’ Unveils Vegan Doughnut Range in UK

The doughnut chain formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts has unveiled a debut vegan doughnut launch in the UK, its first following a successful trial in Belgium. Timed nicely with Veganuary 2024, Dunkin’ brings three donut flavors to the UK, each based on classic donut styles and some of the best-sellers from the Dunkin’ non-vegan counterparts.

While the company’s main doughnut dominance is to be found in the USA, rivaled only by Krispy Kreme, there are now 34 Dunkin’ locations in the UK, and a lucrative 2014 sponsorship deal with Liverpool FC did no harm in raising its stock across the Atlantic. The international chain began in 1950 when founder William Rosenberg made doughnuts for the people of Quincy, Massachusetts, and he noticed many of them would dunk his doughnuts into cups of coffee. Hence the name, as he made it his mission to offer a combination of doughnuts and coffee across the United States.

Three vegan doughnut flavors for the UK

Dunkin' The vegan doughnuts are available to buy as a pack of 12

Doughnut lovers in the UK have three vegan flavors to choose from in time for Veganuary 2024, available from Dunkin’ stores in most of England’s major cities, including Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Sheffield and several more.

First up is the Original Glazed. Arguably the signature doughnut style, it’s a glazed hole-style doughnut. Dunkin’ describes this one as “a classic reborn, now completely plant-powered. It’s the OG glaze with a compassionate twist.”

Second is the Boston Crème, one for the chocolate lovers. Gone is the hole, replaced with Bavarian cream filling, and topped with chocolate. “Dive into a sea of creamy bliss without a drop of dairy. This Boston Crème, a UK favourite, is flavour-packed adding layers of decadence!”

Last but not least is Strawberry Rainbow, a donut that will quickly bring The Simpsons to mind for many. It’s the famous pink doughnut, thanks to its strawberry icing, finessed with rainbow sprinkles. Dunkin’ says: “Experience a pop of strawberry goodness in every bite without compromising your vegan values.”

A successful vegan launch in Belgium

Dunkin’ first tested the waters in Western Europe, with not three, but 41 vegan doughnut flavors at its locations in Belgium. The launch took place in 2021, and the vegan options are still readily available, which include Vanilla Cookie, Cinnamon Swirl, and Raspberry Crumble.

Other vegan options at Dunkin’ UK and USA

One of the reasons Dunkin’ dropped the “Donuts” from its title in 2019 was to be clear that Dunkin’ offers much more than just doughnuts, and this is good news for those in the USA. While the country does not yet have vegan doughnuts, US locations do have savoury items that are not available in the UK or Belgium at present.

Other vegan items available at Dunkin’ UK

As mentioned earlier, Dunkin’ is very keen to be known for its coffee as well as its fried dough items, and to make sure vegans don’t miss out, hot beverages can be ordered with either oat milk, almond milk or coconut milk.

As Dunkin’ UK only otherwise sells bakery items, none of which are plant-based at present, that is the vegan selection as it stands.

What’s vegan at Dunkin’ USA?

While Dunkin’ fans in the United States have been requesting vegan donuts for several years now, they can take solace in the fact that they conversely have the most vegan options available. Note that the breakfast sausage sandwich, which used the Beyond Meat Sausage, was only a temporary menu item in 2019. However, due to its success, Dunkin’ has said they are open to working with Beyond Meat again.

Here are all the USA vegan options at Dunkin’, with details of which swaps to make when necessary:

Bagels: Cinnamon Raisin, Sesame, Plain, Everything

English Muffin

Oatmeal (at select locations)

Avocado Toast

Hash Browns

Hot drinks and iced versions below offer almond, oat, and coconut milk as dairy alternatives.

Hot/Iced Americano

Hot/Iced Coffee

Hot/Iced Lattes

Hot/Iced Chai Latte

Hot/Iced Matcha Latte

Hot/Iced Macchiato

Espresso

Cold Brew

Vanilla, Hazelnut, Toasted Almond, Blueberry, Raspberry, Coconut Flavor Shots

Mocha Swirl

Hot/Iced Tea

Dunkin’ Refreshers

Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers

Dunkin’ Energy Punch

Coolatta Frozen Beverages in Strawberry and Blue Raspberry

