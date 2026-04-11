Vegan Nutella Is Finally Coming To The US (But There’s A Catch)

Vegan Nutella has finally arrived in the US, but with a twist.

To celebrate World Nutella Day, Ferrero launched Nutella Peanut, the first vegan Nutella product to arrive in North America and the first new flavor in 61 years.

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Ferrero designed the new Nutella Peanut to “combine the distinctive peanut taste” already familiar to US shoppers with the “unmistakably smooth and chocolatey Nutella creaminess.” The company suggests trying the spread in fruit sandwiches.

Nutella might be the world’s most popular chocolate spread, but peanut butter’s popularity in the US is legendary. Roughly 94 percent of US households have at least one jar of peanut butter in their kitchen, and Americans eat an average of 4.4lbs (nearly 2kg) per year. It’s also affordable, versatile, and usually vegan. No wonder Ferrero chose Nutella Peanut as its first new flavor in more than half a century.

Ferrero announced Nutella Peanut last year, shortly after the company launched Nutella Plant-Based in the UK. The vegan version first appeared in select European countries in 2024 and is now available in France, Belgium, Germany, and Italy.

US shoppers can find Nutella Peanut now at Walmart and on Amazon.

Read more: Vegan Nutella ‘Spotted In UK Supermarket’

‘We are always scouting and exploring new categories’

Adobe Stock The new Nutella Peanut swaps hazelnuts for peanuts

Classic Nutella combines sugar with hazelnuts, sugar, fat, and milk powder, while the vegan version swaps dairy for powdered rice syrup and chickpeas. Both feature the spread’s gianduja-inspired flavor, which comes from cocoa and hazelnuts.

Ferrero previously said that it aims to “meet the growing demand for plant-based products, which is fueled by an increasing number of consumers who want to reduce or avoid animal products for diet or lifestyle reasons.”

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