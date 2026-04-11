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Vegan Nutella Is Finally Coming To The US (But There’s A Catch)

American shoppers can now get their hands on the long-awaited Nutella Peanut spread

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2 Minutes Read

Photo shows a jar of the new Nutella Peanut on a stock kitchen background. To celebrate World Nutella Day, Ferrero finally launched Nutella Peanut, which is both the first vegan Nutella product in North America and an entirely new flavor for the brand A year after it was first announced, Nutella Peanut is available in the US - Media Credit: Ferrero / Nutella

Vegan Nutella has finally arrived in the US, but with a twist.

To celebrate World Nutella Day, Ferrero launched Nutella Peanut, the first vegan Nutella product to arrive in North America and the first new flavor in 61 years.

Read more: Swap Processed Meat For Plant-Based Alternatives To Boost Fiber, Say Studies

Ferrero designed the new Nutella Peanut to “combine the distinctive peanut taste” already familiar to US shoppers with the “unmistakably smooth and chocolatey Nutella creaminess.” The company suggests trying the spread in fruit sandwiches.

Nutella might be the world’s most popular chocolate spread, but peanut butter’s popularity in the US is legendary. Roughly 94 percent of US households have at least one jar of peanut butter in their kitchen, and Americans eat an average of 4.4lbs (nearly 2kg) per year. It’s also affordable, versatile, and usually vegan. No wonder Ferrero chose Nutella Peanut as its first new flavor in more than half a century.

Ferrero announced Nutella Peanut last year, shortly after the company launched Nutella Plant-Based in the UK. The vegan version first appeared in select European countries in 2024 and is now available in France, Belgium, Germany, and Italy.

US shoppers can find Nutella Peanut now at Walmart and on Amazon.

Read more: Vegan Nutella ‘Spotted In UK Supermarket’

‘We are always scouting and exploring new categories’

Photo shows a jar of classic Nutella chocolate spread next to a dish of hazelnuts and a sliced white loaf of bread. To celebrate World Nutella Day, Ferrero finally launched Nutella Peanut, which is both the first vegan Nutella product in North America and an entirely new flavor for the brand
Adobe Stock The new Nutella Peanut swaps hazelnuts for peanuts

Classic Nutella combines sugar with hazelnuts, sugar, fat, and milk powder, while the vegan version swaps dairy for powdered rice syrup and chickpeas. Both feature the spread’s gianduja-inspired flavor, which comes from cocoa and hazelnuts.

Ferrero previously said that it aims to “meet the growing demand for plant-based products, which is fueled by an increasing number of consumers who want to reduce or avoid animal products for diet or lifestyle reasons.”

Read more: What Is The Viral Banana Pudding And Can You Make It Vegan?

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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