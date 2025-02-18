X
This 5-Minute Vegan Parmesan Recipe Is Life-Changing

Making dairy-free parmesan at home is easier than you think

Nutritional yeast is a key ingredient in this vegan cheese alternative
Antonio Alderuccio’s vegan parmesan recipe is an easy, homemade alternative to traditional cheese. This dairy-free version uses cashews or almonds, nutritional yeast, tamari, and sea salt to create a savory, umami-filled topping. It takes just five minutes to make and works well on pasta, pizza, salads, and even soups.

The nutritional yeast gives it a cheesy flavor, while the nuts provide a slightly rich texture. Tamari adds depth, making this more than just a basic nut topping. It’s a great option for anyone who avoids dairy but still enjoys the taste of parmesan.

For many people, parmesan (which isn’t suitable for vegetarians or vegans) is a difficult food to give up when transitioning to a plant-based diet. Shop-bought vegan parmesan products can often be pricey, so this recipe is a game-changer if you’re a fan of the cheese. This vegan parmesan stores well in the fridge for up to two weeks, and it’s a practical addition to any kitchen. The recipe comes from Veganissimo!, where Alderuccio shares more plant-based versions of Italian classics.

Vegan parmesan recipe

If you follow a plant-based diet and miss the taste of parmesan cheese, you need this five-minute vegan recipe in your life.
a bowl of vegan parmesan that is dairy-free and made of nuts
Duration5 minutes
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings170 grams

Ingredients

  • 150 g (5½oz) cashews or almonds, or a mix of both
  • 18 g (¾oz) nutritional yeast
  • ½ tsp tamari sauce
  • 1 tsp fine sea salt

Instructions

  • Place the cashews, nutritional yeast, tamari sauce and salt into the bowl of a food processor or high powered blender. Pulse for 20–30 seconds or until the ingredients turn to a fine, crumbly texture that resembles grated parmesan cheese. Be careful not to over-process, as you don’t want it to turn into a nut butter.
  • Taste and check for seasoning, and adjust with salt, if necessary.
TIP: Transfer the cheesy crumbs to an airtight container and chill in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

veganissimo! by Antonio Alderuccio, Published by White Lion, £20.00, April 10th 2025

The Author

Antonio Alderuccio

Born in Siracusa in Sicily, Italy, Antonio studied economy at the Cattolica University in Milan. He started his career in hospitality after moving to London, starting as KP in a cafe. From there he rose through the ranks on the kitchen, beginning as Commis Chef at Riding House Cafe and then working different roles in various hotels and restaurants across the capital. He launched his Plant Club concept in 2019, which is now a successful gluten free and vegan restaurant in Newington Green, London

More by Antonio Alderuccio

