This 5-Minute Vegan Parmesan Recipe Is Life-Changing

Antonio Alderuccio’s vegan parmesan recipe is an easy, homemade alternative to traditional cheese. This dairy-free version uses cashews or almonds, nutritional yeast, tamari, and sea salt to create a savory, umami-filled topping. It takes just five minutes to make and works well on pasta, pizza, salads, and even soups.

The nutritional yeast gives it a cheesy flavor, while the nuts provide a slightly rich texture. Tamari adds depth, making this more than just a basic nut topping. It’s a great option for anyone who avoids dairy but still enjoys the taste of parmesan.

For many people, parmesan (which isn’t suitable for vegetarians or vegans) is a difficult food to give up when transitioning to a plant-based diet. Shop-bought vegan parmesan products can often be pricey, so this recipe is a game-changer if you’re a fan of the cheese. This vegan parmesan stores well in the fridge for up to two weeks, and it’s a practical addition to any kitchen. The recipe comes from Veganissimo!, where Alderuccio shares more plant-based versions of Italian classics.

Vegan parmesan recipe

If you follow a plant-based diet and miss the taste of parmesan cheese, you need this five-minute vegan recipe in your life. No ratings yet Duration 5 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 170 grams Ingredients 150 g (5½oz) cashews or almonds, or a mix of both

18 g (¾oz) nutritional yeast

½ tsp tamari sauce

1 tsp fine sea salt Instructions Place the cashews, nutritional yeast, tamari sauce and salt into the bowl of a food processor or high powered blender. Pulse for 20–30 seconds or until the ingredients turn to a fine, crumbly texture that resembles grated parmesan cheese. Be careful not to over-process, as you don’t want it to turn into a nut butter.

Taste and check for seasoning, and adjust with salt, if necessary. TIP: Transfer the cheesy crumbs to an airtight container and chill in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

veganissimo! by Antonio Alderuccio, Published by White Lion, £20.00, April 10th 2025

