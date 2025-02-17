Makini Howell’s balsamic tofu with white bean sauce and agave pumpkins is a flavorful plant-based dish that works as a main or a side. The tofu is marinated in balsamic vinegar, fresh herbs, garlic, and lemon juice, giving it a deep, savory taste. It pairs with sweet roasted baby pumpkins, lightly coated in agave and olive oil, and a creamy white bean sauce with sun-dried tomatoes.

This dish is full of plant-based protein from the tofu and white beans, making it a great option for a balanced meal. The pumpkin adds fiber and natural sweetness, while arugula provides a peppery contrast. Since this recipe uses small heirloom pumpkins, it’s also a great way to enjoy seasonal produce.

Ideal for dinner, this dish can be served as a hearty meal or alongside grains and roasted vegetables. It’s completely gluten-free and full of nutrient-rich ingredients. The recipe comes from Howell’s cookbook Makini’s Vegan Kitchen and offers a taste of autumn all year round.

Read more: How To Make This 10-Minute Creamy Beetroot Pasta

Balsamic tofu with white bean sauce and agave pumpkins

This balsamic tofu with white bean sauce and agave pumpkins dish is gluten-free and high in protein. No ratings yet Servings 4 Instructions To make the tofu, in a large bowl make a marinade by combining the vinegar, onion, thyme, marjoram, cane juice, oil, lemon juice, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper. Pour 1⁄4 cup of the marinade into a shallow, medium baking pan, reserving the rest.

Heat a stovetop or outdoor grill to high heat.

Spray the tofu pieces evenly with cooking spray on both sides. Grill for about 1 to 2 minutes on each side, flipping them with a long spatula, until distinct hash marks form. Transfer to the baking pan, setting them atop the marinade and pouring the reserved marinade over. Cover the pan and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours (or up to 8 hours for more flavor, but no longer, because the tofu will become very tart).

Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper for easy cleanup.

To make the pumpkins, halve them, remove the stems, and, using a spoon, scrape out the seeds and discard (or save them to clean and roast later). Slice them into 1- to 2-inch crescents. In a large bowl, combine the agave syrup, 1 tablespoon of the oil, salt, and pepper. Coat the pumpkins with the mixture. Place the pumpkins on the prepared baking sheet and roast until they are fork-tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Let them cool, then toss them with the arugula and remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Set aside.

To make the sauce, heat the oil in a small sauté pan over medium heat. Add the sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, onion, and beans, and sauté for a few minutes until the garlic is golden brown. Reduce the heat to medium-low and stir in the reserved bean liquid, vinegar, parsley, cane juice, salt, and pepper. Turn off the heat. Quickly stir in the buttery spread until it melts and incorporates into the sauce and the sauce turns opaque.

Heat a medium sauté́ pan or stovetop griddle over medium heat. Remove the tofu pieces from the marinade with a slotted spatula and, working in batches, cook them until they’re heated through and crispy on the outside, 1 to 2 minutes on each side.

To serve, divide the pumpkin salad among 4 plates. Top each with 2 pieces of tofu and drizzle the white bean sauce on top. Searing the tofu before it’s marinated seals it in a way that allows it to absorb flavor evenly from the marinade. It also gives you attractive grill marks without risking burning the sweet sauce. When choosing pumpkins, the small edible heirloom varieties add great shades of color and flavor.

Reprinted with permission from Makini’s Vegan Kitchen by Makini Howell. Sasquatch Books. 2023.

Read more: This Broccoli Cheddar Soup Is Completely Vegan