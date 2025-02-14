These vegan apple and onion bhajis only take 20 minutes to make. Bhajis are a popular Indian snack, often made with onions and gram flour, then deep-fried until crispy. This version puts a twist on the classic by adding grated apple, bringing a subtle sweetness that balances the spices. The apple also adds moisture, keeping the bhajis light inside while crispy on the outside.

The batter combines gram flour, baking powder, turmeric, chili powder, and fresh green chili for heat. Instead of just water, apple juice is used to bring everything together, enhancing the natural sweetness of the grated apple. The onion adds the signature texture, making each bite crispy and flavorful.

These JAZZ Apple plant-based bhajis are best eaten hot, served with chutney or a yogurt-based dip. They work well as a snack, appetizer, or part of a larger meal. The combination of sweet and spicy flavors makes them stand out. Whether you’re making them for a gathering or a cozy night in, they’re a great way to enjoy a classic dish with a new twist.

Apple and onion bhajis

These apple and onion bhajis are a quick and affordable snack or side. They'll go well with dips, as part of a larger meal, or simply as a comforting treat. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 8 bhajis Ingredients 1 JAZZ Apple grated

100 ml apple juice see below

1 large white onion finely sliced

100 g gram flour

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp turmeric

1 green chili finely chopped

Neutral oil for frying Instructions Grate the Jazz apple and squeeze out most of the juice. Reserve the juice. Place the grated apple in a bowl with ice-cold water. Slice the onion and add to the bowl.

Add the gram flour and baking powder to a large mixing bowl, then add the chilli powder, turmeric, chopped chilli and a pinch of salt. Mix in about 100ml of apple juice (add more water if need-be) to make a thick batter.

Add a splash more if it feels too stiff, but remember it’ll begin to hydrate after a while as the apple and onion contain moisture.

Drain the onion and apple well and mix it into the batter. Heat about 5cm of oil in a deep pan or deep-fryer to 180°C.

Lower heaped tablespoons of the bhaji mixture into the pan, a few at a time, and cook for a few mins, turning once, until they are evenly browned and crisp.

Drain on kitchen paper, sprinkle with a little salt and keep warm while you cook the rest.

