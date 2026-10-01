4 Vegan Energy Ball Recipes For Easy Snacking

Energy balls are useful snacks to keep in the fridge when you want something sweet, quick, and easy to grab. They often use ingredients like nuts, seeds, oats, dates, peanut butter, coconut, or protein powder, which makes them more substantial than many shop-bought snack options. These vegan energy ball recipes work for post-workout snacks, packed lunches, afternoon cravings, or a small bite between meals.

They’re also easy to make ahead. Most recipes only need a food processor, a bowl, and some time in the fridge to firm up. You can roll them in coconut, coat them in chocolate, fill them with peanut butter, or keep them simple depending on what you want.

Read more: Making Your Own Energy Bars Is Easy – 3 Recipes To Try

This list includes four vegan energy ball recipes with different flavors and textures. Some are bright and citrusy, while others are nutty, chocolatey, or inspired by classic sweet treats.

Lemon-coconut energy balls

Toni Zernik Take this grab-and-go snack to the gym or on your next walk with you

These lemon-coconut energy balls from Lauren McNeill use sunflower seeds, oats, shredded coconut, lemon zest, lemon juice, maple syrup, hemp seeds, and coconut oil. A final coating of coconut gives each ball a simple finish and helps stop them from sticking together.

Find the recipe here.

Pistachio energy balls

Natlicious Food These energy balls are an easy snack to make at home

Pistachio paste gives these energy balls by Natlicious Food their main flavor. Cashews, almonds, oats, maple syrup, vanilla, and optional protein powder create a nutty base, while chopped pistachios add texture on the outside.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 11 High Protein Vegan Snack Ideas

Banana and peanut butter truffles

Natlicious Food Who doesn’t love chocolate, peanut butter, and banana?

Next, try these banana and peanut butter truffles from Natlicious Food for something closer to dessert. Crushed biscuits, banana, and peanut butter form the soft center, which chills before being rolled and dipped in melted dark chocolate.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan ‘Snickers’ protein balls

Romy London It’s very easy to make tasty vegan protein balls at home

Soft dates create the fudgy base for these Snickers-inspired protein balls by Romy London. Mixed nuts, hemp seeds, linseed, cocoa powder, and salt are blended with the dates, then each ball gets a peanut butter center and chocolate-peanut coating.

Find the recipe here.

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