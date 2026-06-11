Energizing Banana And Peanut Butter Truffles

These banana and peanut butter truffles from Natlicious Food make an easy homemade snack with simple ingredients. They combine banana, peanut butter, and dark chocolate into small bites that feel somewhere between an energy ball and a dessert. The flavor is familiar and comforting, and the recipe doesn’t need added sugar to taste sweet.

The mixture comes together quickly in a food processor. Crushed biscuits create the base, while banana and peanut butter hold everything together. After chilling, the mixture rolls easily into balls before being dipped in melted dark chocolate. The chocolate coating adds a little crunch and helps the truffles hold their shape once set in the fridge.

Read more: Himalayan Salted Almonds

You can keep these banana and peanut butter truffles chilled and grab them throughout the week. They work well as an afternoon snack or a small sweet bite after dinner. Since the recipe makes a larger batch, it’s useful when you want something homemade ready to go without baking or complicated prep.

This recipe is from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

How to: banana and peanut butter truffles

These banana and peanut butter truffles combine simple pantry ingredients into an easy vegan snack with a chocolate coating. They store well in the fridge and make a practical option for quick snacks or small sweet treats during the week. No ratings yet Servings 15 balls Ingredients 250 g digestive biscuits vegan and sugar free

1 ripe banana

1 heaped tablespoon peanut butter or hazelnut butter

A splash of vanilla bean paste optional

A pinch of salt optional

200 g dark chocolate (I used dark chocolate with almonds but any 70% dark chocolate will work) Instructions Add the biscuits in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Add the banana, peanut butter, vanilla and pinch of salt if you are using and blend until everything sticks together and forms a big ball.

Add the biscuit mixture in a bowl in the fridge and let it firm up for a bit, at least 30 minutes.

Shape the mixture into balls and place on a tray lined with parchment paper.

Crumble the chocolate into a bowl and place it over a pot with boiling water, creating a bain-marie (the bowl shouldn’t be touching the hot water!). Wait for the chocolate to melt and remove from the heat.

Alternatively, melt the chocolate in a microwave. Add the chocolate in a bowl, cover with cling film and add in the microwave for 30 seconds at 800w. Remove, check if it has melted, if not add for additional 30 seconds. Be careful not to burn the chocolate.

Dip one by one the balls into the melted chocolate and stir around carefully until fully covered. Remove the ball from the melted chocolate with a fork or spoon and place on tray with a parchment paper.

Place the tray in the fridge until the chocolate sets and then store in a container in the fridge for up to 10 days.

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