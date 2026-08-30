These lemon-coconut energy balls are an easy vegan snack from Lauren McNeill’s cookbook The Simple Vegan Kitchen. They mix sunflower seeds, oats, shredded coconut, lemon zest, lemon juice, maple syrup, hemp seeds, and a little salt. The lemon and coconut give each bite a bright, sweet flavor, while the oats and seeds make them easy to keep on hand.

The recipe takes about 10 minutes to prep before the energy balls chill in the fridge. Blend the sunflower seeds and oats, stir them with the remaining ingredients, then roll the mixture into 12 balls. A final coating of shredded coconut gives them a simple finish and helps keep them from sticking together.

Read more: Energizing Banana And Peanut Butter Truffles

Pack these energy balls for a snack between meals, or eat one after a workout. Hemp seeds add omega-3s, and oats bring fiber. Store them in the fridge for up to one week, or freeze them for up to one month and thaw them before eating.

Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

Make these vegan lemon-coconut energy balls

These vegan energy balls use sunflower seeds, oats, coconut, lemon, hemp seeds, and maple syrup. They make 12 healthy snacks with fiber and omega-3s for busy days, meal prep, or after a workout. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 12 energy balls Ingredients ½ cup (67 g) raw, hulled, unsalted sunflower seeds

1 cup (80 g) large flake oats

2 tbsp (30 ml) coconut oil melted

½ cup + ⅓ cup (80 g) shredded coconut divided

1 tsp lemon zest

¼ cup (60 ml) lemon juice about 1 lemon

3 tbsp (45 ml) maple syrup

¼ cup (20 g) hemp seeds

¼ tsp salt Instructions Add the sunflower seeds to a high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add the oats and blend until they have the consistency of flour.

Add the sunflower seeds and oats to a large bowl with the coconut oil, ½ cup (48 g) of shredded coconut, the lemon zest, lemon juice, maple syrup, hemp seeds and salt. Stir to combine everything into a dough-like consistency.

Form the dough into balls of 2 to 3 tablespoons (40 to 60 g) per ball. You should have approximately 12 balls.

Add the remaining ⅓ cup (32 g) of shredded coconut to a bowl and roll the energy balls in the coconut. Place them on a clean plate and refrigerate them for 20 to 30 minutes until they’re set.

Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 1 week. RECIPE NOTE: These energy balls can be frozen for up to 1 month. When you’re ready to enjoy, simply place them in the fridge to thaw a few hours before eating.

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