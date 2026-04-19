Dubai chocolate has gained attention for its layered texture and high-end presentation, often combining chocolate with pistachio cream and crisp pastry. This vegan version from Romy London recreates that format at home using dairy-free ingredients, making it more accessible and often less expensive than store-bought versions. It uses dark chocolate, pistachio cream, and toasted kataifi pastry to build the same structure.

Making this vegan Dubai chocolate at home takes a bit of time, but the process is straightforward when broken into steps. You prepare the kataifi, blend the pistachio cream, and assemble everything in layers before letting it set. The result is a bar with a firm chocolate shell and a textured filling. The contrast between the crisp pastry and smooth cream gives it structure without needing any animal products.

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Serve this vegan Dubai chocolate as a dessert or snack. Store it in an airtight container and portion it as needed. It keeps well and can be made ahead for sharing.

Homemade vegan Dubai chocolate

Make this vegan Dubai chocolate for a layered dessert with dark chocolate, pistachio cream, and crispy pastry, all made at home without dairy. No ratings yet Duration 4 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 1 hour hr Servings 2 bars Ingredients 150 g prepared kataifi pastry

60 g vegan butter

360 g prepared pistachio cream

20 g light tahini

½ tsp sea salt

15 g vegan white chocolate + ⅛ tsp pink food coloring gel + ½ tsp coconut oil

15 g vegan white chocolate + ⅛ tsp green food coloring gel + ½ tsp coconut oil

500 g dairy-free dark chocolate couverture 70% For the homemade kataifi pastry: 200 g plain flour

150 g cornflour

¼ tsp salt

15 ml vegetable oil

400 ml water

Vegan butter for greasing For the vegan pistachio cream: 125 g raw unsalted pistachios

30 g vegan butter

190 ml oat cream

115 g vegan white chocolate

30 g icing sugar

¼ tsp salt Instructions For the homemade kataifi pastry: Combine plain flour, cornflour and salt in a large bowl.

Add oil and water, whisk until completely smooth.

Transfer to a squeeze bottle.

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and grease lightly.

Squeeze the batter in thin streams across the pan, creating fine threads.

Cook for 30-40 seconds until set.

Remove carefully and repeat with remaining batter. For the pistachio cream: Boil pistachios for 3 minutes, drain and remove skins.

Melt butter with 60ml oat cream.

Add white chocolate and stir until melted.

Blend pistachios with remaining cream, sugar, salt and chocolate mixture until smooth. For the Dubai Chocolate assembly: Toast kataifi in vegan butter until golden and crispy (10-12 minutes)

Mix pistachio cream with tahini and salt, then fold in toasted kataifi

Create splash patterns in molds using melted pink and green chocolate

Temper dark chocolate (45°C, cool to 27°C, warm to 31°C)

Coat molds with tempered chocolate, let set

Fill with kataifi-pistachio mixture

Seal with remaining chocolate

Refrigerate for 2-3 hours until completely set Storage: Keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks. If your kitchen is warm, store in the fridge but serve at room temperature. Tips for Success:

– Ensure all chocolates are properly tempered for the best shine and snap

– The kataifi pastry must be thoroughly crispy before mixing with pistachio cream

– Use high-quality vegan white chocolate for the best results

– Allow each chocolate layer to set completely before adding the next

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

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