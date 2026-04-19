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Vegan Dubai Chocolate

Bring Dubai to you with this vegan twist on the viral chocolate recipe

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2 Minutes Read

Vegan Dubai Chocolate with pistachio cream and homemade kataifi Decorate your bar with vegan white chocolate dyed in pink and green - Media Credit: Romy London
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Dubai chocolate has gained attention for its layered texture and high-end presentation, often combining chocolate with pistachio cream and crisp pastry. This vegan version from Romy London recreates that format at home using dairy-free ingredients, making it more accessible and often less expensive than store-bought versions. It uses dark chocolate, pistachio cream, and toasted kataifi pastry to build the same structure.

Making this vegan Dubai chocolate at home takes a bit of time, but the process is straightforward when broken into steps. You prepare the kataifi, blend the pistachio cream, and assemble everything in layers before letting it set. The result is a bar with a firm chocolate shell and a textured filling. The contrast between the crisp pastry and smooth cream gives it structure without needing any animal products.

Read more: These Raw Apple Pie Bars Are Gluten-Free And Vegan

Serve this vegan Dubai chocolate as a dessert or snack. Store it in an airtight container and portion it as needed. It keeps well and can be made ahead for sharing.

Homemade vegan Dubai chocolate

Make this vegan Dubai chocolate for a layered dessert with dark chocolate, pistachio cream, and crispy pastry, all made at home without dairy.
Vegan Dubai Chocolate with pistachio cream and homemade kataifi
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Duration4 hours 30 minutes
Cook Time30 minutes
Prep Time1 hour
Servings2 bars

Ingredients

  • 150 g prepared kataifi pastry
  • 60 g vegan butter
  • 360 g prepared pistachio cream
  • 20 g light tahini
  • ½ tsp sea salt
  • 15 g vegan white chocolate + ⅛ tsp pink food coloring gel + ½ tsp coconut oil
  • 15 g vegan white chocolate + ⅛ tsp green food coloring gel + ½ tsp coconut oil
  • 500 g dairy-free dark chocolate couverture 70%
For the homemade kataifi pastry:
  • 200 g plain flour
  • 150 g cornflour
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 15 ml vegetable oil
  • 400 ml water
  • Vegan butter for greasing
For the vegan pistachio cream:
  • 125 g raw unsalted pistachios
  • 30 g vegan butter
  • 190 ml oat cream
  • 115 g vegan white chocolate
  • 30 g icing sugar
  • ¼ tsp salt

Instructions

For the homemade kataifi pastry:

  • Combine plain flour, cornflour and salt in a large bowl.
  • Add oil and water, whisk until completely smooth.
  • Transfer to a squeeze bottle.
  • Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and grease lightly.
  • Squeeze the batter in thin streams across the pan, creating fine threads.
  • Cook for 30-40 seconds until set.
  • Remove carefully and repeat with remaining batter.

For the pistachio cream:

  • Boil pistachios for 3 minutes, drain and remove skins.
  • Melt butter with 60ml oat cream.
  • Add white chocolate and stir until melted.
  • Blend pistachios with remaining cream, sugar, salt and chocolate mixture until smooth.

For the Dubai Chocolate assembly:

  • Toast kataifi in vegan butter until golden and crispy (10-12 minutes)
  • Mix pistachio cream with tahini and salt, then fold in toasted kataifi
  • Create splash patterns in molds using melted pink and green chocolate
  • Temper dark chocolate (45°C, cool to 27°C, warm to 31°C)
  • Coat molds with tempered chocolate, let set
  • Fill with kataifi-pistachio mixture
  • Seal with remaining chocolate
  • Refrigerate for 2-3 hours until completely set
Storage: Keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks. If your kitchen is warm, store in the fridge but serve at room temperature.
Tips for Success:
– Ensure all chocolates are properly tempered for the best shine and snap
– The kataifi pastry must be thoroughly crispy before mixing with pistachio cream
– Use high-quality vegan white chocolate for the best results
– Allow each chocolate layer to set completely before adding the next

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: 4-Ingredient Vegan ‘Snickers’ Bars

Tagged

chocolate

dubai chocolate

kid friendly

pistachio

recipes

vegan recipes

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The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

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