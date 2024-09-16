Cathedral City Launches New Vegan Cheese Flavor

Cathedral City will soon be launching a brand-new vegan cheese flavor to UK supermarkets.

Read more: Vegan Brand Launches Bounty-Style Coconut Chocolate Bar

Arriving shortly on Tesco shelves, Cathedral City Plant-Based Smokey is a dairy-free take on the brand’s line of smoked cow’s milk cheeses. Made from “a blend of coconut oil and starch with smoked water and added calcium,” the new cheese is described as “creamy, rich, and intensely smokey.”

“Building on the success of Cathedral City Plant-Based, we are taking the range into new and exciting territories, offering consumers more of the flavours they love in dairy-free formats,” said Christopher Owens, head of marketing for Plant-Based at Saputo Dairy UK, in a statement. “For Cathedral City, it is an opportunity to further cement the mass appeal of our brand, providing on-trend flavours in both dairy and dairy-free options.”

This is the latest in a series of vegan releases from Cathedral City. The brand previously launched Original, Mature, and Extra Mature plant-based cheeses, as well as a soft cheese.

Read more: Dairylea Finally Launches Plant-Based Dunkers

Cathedral City embraces the plant-based market

Cathedral City Dairy giant Cathedral City launched its first plant-based cheese in 2022

Cathedral City, which is owned by Saputo Dairy UK, was established in 1981. It’s thought to the UK’s biggest cheese brand. The company has previously stated that 42 percent of households buy its cheeses.

The majority of Cathedral City cheeses are made with cow’s milk, but its growing dairy-free line has proved hugely popular across the UK.

The company launched its first vegan block in 2022, and shoppers have consistently praised its taste, texture, and melting ability.

Vegan Food UK shared the news of the latest launch to Instagram, and many commenters expressed their excitement that the brand was expanding its line.

“Regardless of how you feel about Cathedral City as a company, you have to admit they’re absolutely nailing it on the head with their plant based cheeses,” wrote one. “Imagine one day that’s ALL they sold.”

Cathedral City has not yet announced what date the cheese will be released. Plant Based News has reached out to the brand for confirmation.

Read more: Flora Announces ‘Plant-Based First’ Smoked Garlic Butter Block