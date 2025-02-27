How To Make This Two-Minute Tofu

Remy Morimoto Park’s two-minute tofu from Sesame, Soy, Spice is a super quick and high-protein vegan dish. It’s perfect for when you need something tasty in a hurry. You start by draining a package of silken tofu, then mix a simple sauce with chili crisp, tamari, mushroom oyster sauce, sesame oil, and a little sugar. Drizzle the sauce over the tofu, top it with sliced scallions, and finish with flaky salt. That’s it!

This dish is great because it’s easy to make and packed with protein from the tofu. You can enjoy it cold, or heat it up by steaming it. It’s a great snack, but also works as an appetizer or even a quick topping for rice or noodles. The chili crisp and tamari give it a savory kick, making it super flavorful.

If you’re ever in a pinch and need something fast, this two-minute tofu is a go-to recipe. It’s simple, nutritious, and full of umami goodness.

Two-minute tofu

When you're in a rush or want a quick appetizer, try this recipe. Serve it cold, or steam it if you prefer hot tofu. No ratings yet Servings 2 servings Ingredients One 15-ounce package silken tofu drained

2 tablespoons chili crisp

1 tablespoon tamari

2 teaspoons gluten-free vegetarian mushroom oyster sauce

1 teaspoon organic cane sugar

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

2 scallions thinly sliced

Flaky salt to taste Instructions Drain the tofu in its package, flip the container over onto a plate or flat bowl, and remove the container.

In a small bowl, mix together the chili crisp, tamari, mushroom oyster sauce, sugar, and sesame oil. Pour it over the tofu. Garnish with sliced scallions and flaky salt and enjoy cold.

Excerpted from Sesame, Soy, Spice: 90 Asian-ish Vegan and Gluten-free Recipes to Reconnect, Root, and Restore © 2024 by Remy Morimoto Park. Photography © 2024 by Kristin Teig. Reproduced by permission of William Morrow Cookbooks, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

