We want to challenge the misconception that tofu is boring with this simple yet delicious red lentil tofu recipe. It is really easy to make at home and requires just two ingredients: red lentils and water.

Red lentil tofu has a lovely neutral flavor that makes it the perfect soy-free tofu substitute. It can be sliced, crumbled, or diced and used in a range of recipes. It’s particularly good in stir-fries, salads, and curries, and can be seasoned with your favorite spices and herbs.

What is a soy-free tofu alternative?

One very popular alternative is shan tofu, which is made using gram flour, and you can now even find pumpkin seed tofu! But the new kid on the block is red lentil tofu.

It is a unique dish that has a firm texture and a slightly sweet but neutral flavor. It’s great for grilling, frying, or adding to salads. Besides being soy-free, it’s also gluten-free and a great source of protein and fiber.

Why make tofu using red lentils?

Not only is this red lentil tofu a really tasty alternative to soy-based tofu, but it also boasts plenty of other benefits:

It is cheap and easy to make

Perfect for anyone following a soy-free diet

It is high in protein and fiber content

Adds variety to the plants you eat

Can you use any kind of lentils?

Yes, it is possible to use other types of lentils such as green or black lentils in your recipe. However, it is important to note that you should use the same weight of lentils as you would with red lentils, plus some tougher lentils may require longer soaking. This will ensure that the recipe turns out as expected.

Keep in mind that using other types of lentils may change the taste slightly but it can still be a delicious and nutritious dish.

How do you cook red lentil tofu?

There are several ways to prepare red lentil tofu. Our preferred method is to fry it and serve it as a side dish or on top of a salad. However, you can also bake it, air fry it, or cook it in a stew or curry.

You can also substitute it like-for-like with any of these tofu recipes:

Red lentil tofu recipe

A simple and cost-effective alternative to tofu, this Red Lentil Tofu is perfect for those with a soy allergy or looking to incorporate more lentils into their diet. No ratings yet Duration 4 hrs 50 mins Cook Time 20 mins Prep Time 30 mins Servings 3 servings Ingredients ¾ cup split red lentils

2 ¼ cup water Instructions Rinse the lentils well, then soak them for a minimum of 4 hours to overnight. After soaking, drain the water and rinse the lentils again.

Add the soaked lentils to a blender with 2 cups of fresh water. Blend until the mixture is perfectly smooth.

Transfer the blended mixture to a pot and place it on medium heat. Bring the mixture to a soft boil. Once boiling, stir constantly until a thick and smooth paste is formed.

Transfer the thick paste to a glass container and let it set in the fridge overnight.

Cook the lentil tofu the same way you’d use regular tofu. You can marinate it, air fry it, sauté it, etc.

Enjoy your homemade Red Lentil Tofu!

This recipe was created by Sarah Cobacho of Plant Baes. You can find the original recipe here.

