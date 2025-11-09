X
Plant Based Savory Bread Pudding

Make this savory bread pudding as a perfect side to your festive dishes

plant based savory bread pudding with nutritional yeast and spinach This savory bread pudding is made with wholesome sprouted grain or wholewheat bread for texture and flavor - Media Credit: Amber Asakura
Bread pudding isn’t just for dessert. This plant-based savory version from Clean Food Dirty Girl turns the dish into a warming option for cold weather and holiday gatherings. Traditionally made to use up leftover bread, this version gives the classic recipe a fresh twist with sprouted or whole grain cubes baked in a cashew and nondairy milk blend until set and golden.

Leeks, spinach, artichokes, peas, and herbs add flavor and texture, while nutritional yeast and garlic create a savory base that fits right in on a fall or winter table. Save this recipe for a Sunday roast or the upcoming festive holidays.

Making the bread pudding is straightforward: blend the sauce, toss it with the bread and vegetables, and bake until firm. It works as a side, served hot from the oven with a vegan cheese sauce or alongside fruit for contrast. This dish captures the cozy spirit of the season.

Make your savory bread pudding

This plant-based savory bread pudding features sprouted bread, leeks, spinach, and artichokes, making it ideal for cool-weather dinners or festive gatherings when served warm with vegan cheese sauce.
plant based savory bread pudding with nutritional yeast and spinach
Duration1 hour 15 minutes
Cook Time45 minutes
Prep Time30 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 6 cups sprouted-grain or 100% whole wheat bread cut into 1" cubes (270 g)
  • ¼ cup raw cashews soaked in water for 10 minutes (35 g)
  • cups unsweetened non-dairy milk (355 ml)
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 1 tablespoon arrowroot flour AKA arrowroot starch
  • ¾ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper about 20 turns
  • ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
  • Pinch cayenne powder
  • 2 cups leeks sliced (use bottom white portion) (175 g)
  • 2 cups spinach chopped (75 g)
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • 1 14- oz. can artichoke hearts drained and chopped (396 g)
  • ½ cup frozen peas (75 g)
  • 2 tablespoons basil chopped
  • 1 tablespoon dill chopped

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Line an 8″x8″x2″ baking dish with parchment paper and set it aside.
  • Place the bread cubes on an unlined baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer to a large mixing bowl, set aside for now.
  • Drain the cashews and place them in your blender (discard the soaking water), along with the non-dairy milk, nutritional yeast, arrowroot flour, salt, onion powder, black pepper, oregano, and cayenne. Blend until perfectly smooth then set aside for now.
  • Heat a skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the leeks and sauté for 5 minutes, adding a splash of water if they stick. Stir in the spinach and garlic and cook for 2 minutes, until the spinach has wilted. Stir in the chopped artichoke hearts, peas, basil and dill, then remove the skillet from the heat and allow to cool for a few minutes.
  • Transfer the vegetables to the mixing bowl with the bread cubes and toss together. Give the non-dairy milk mixture a quick blend, about 3 seconds, then pour it over everything in the bowl and toss to coat. Transfer the mixture to the parchment-lined baking dish and let it rest for 10 minutes.
  • Place the dish, uncovered, into the oven and bake for 45 minutes.
  • We suggest serving with a cheesy sauce (recipe below) and a side of fruit.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

The Author

Molly Patrick

Molly Patrick is the co-founder of Clean Food Dirty Girl and a certified life coach. She's dedicated her life to helping people eat more plants while celebrating human imperfection. She grew up in New Mexico on five acres of land. While her parents hand built their home out of mud, straw, and rocks, they lived in a teepee and made do without electricity, plumbing, or hot water. She has never eaten meat, and she has plenty of incense, herb bundles, singing bowls, and crystals in her (fully functional) house. She's been alcohol and cigarette-free since June 14th, 2015. She and her team created Meal Plan Club, which houses thousands of recipes and hundreds of meal plans, all plant-based and oil-free, and they help people lose weight in a healthy, sustainable way with Drop It Club.

