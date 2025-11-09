Plant Based Savory Bread Pudding

Bread pudding isn’t just for dessert. This plant-based savory version from Clean Food Dirty Girl turns the dish into a warming option for cold weather and holiday gatherings. Traditionally made to use up leftover bread, this version gives the classic recipe a fresh twist with sprouted or whole grain cubes baked in a cashew and nondairy milk blend until set and golden.
Leeks, spinach, artichokes, peas, and herbs add flavor and texture, while nutritional yeast and garlic create a savory base that fits right in on a fall or winter table. Save this recipe for a Sunday roast or the upcoming festive holidays.
Making the bread pudding is straightforward: blend the sauce, toss it with the bread and vegetables, and bake until firm. It works as a side, served hot from the oven with a vegan cheese sauce or alongside fruit for contrast. This dish captures the cozy spirit of the season.
Make your savory bread pudding
Ingredients
- 6 cups sprouted-grain or 100% whole wheat bread cut into 1" cubes (270 g)
- ¼ cup raw cashews soaked in water for 10 minutes (35 g)
- 1½ cups unsweetened non-dairy milk (355 ml)
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoon arrowroot flour AKA arrowroot starch
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon black pepper about 20 turns
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- Pinch cayenne powder
- 2 cups leeks sliced (use bottom white portion) (175 g)
- 2 cups spinach chopped (75 g)
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 14- oz. can artichoke hearts drained and chopped (396 g)
- ½ cup frozen peas (75 g)
- 2 tablespoons basil chopped
- 1 tablespoon dill chopped
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Line an 8″x8″x2″ baking dish with parchment paper and set it aside.
- Place the bread cubes on an unlined baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer to a large mixing bowl, set aside for now.
- Drain the cashews and place them in your blender (discard the soaking water), along with the non-dairy milk, nutritional yeast, arrowroot flour, salt, onion powder, black pepper, oregano, and cayenne. Blend until perfectly smooth then set aside for now.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the leeks and sauté for 5 minutes, adding a splash of water if they stick. Stir in the spinach and garlic and cook for 2 minutes, until the spinach has wilted. Stir in the chopped artichoke hearts, peas, basil and dill, then remove the skillet from the heat and allow to cool for a few minutes.
- Transfer the vegetables to the mixing bowl with the bread cubes and toss together. Give the non-dairy milk mixture a quick blend, about 3 seconds, then pour it over everything in the bowl and toss to coat. Transfer the mixture to the parchment-lined baking dish and let it rest for 10 minutes.
- Place the dish, uncovered, into the oven and bake for 45 minutes.
- We suggest serving with a cheesy sauce (recipe below) and a side of fruit.
This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.
