How To Make Your Own Dairy-Free Butter From Scratch

As butter contains dairy, it isn’t suitable for vegans. But there are a huge number of plant-based alternatives to butter available – and you can even make your own.

This recipe, which comes from Antonio Alderuccio, shows you how to make a vegan alternative to butter. While it isn’t suitable for cooking or baking, it works very well on bread or in recipes like risotto or pasta. Ingredients include blanched almonds, cocoa butter, refined coconut oil, and apple cider vinegar, as well as your choice of flavoring.

Making your own butter is a great way to get creative in the kitchen, and this recipe is hassle-free and easy to make.

Dairy-free butter

This vegan butter alternative is great for spreading on bread or stirring into risotto or pasta to add creaminess at the end. However, it’s not suitable for cooking or baking. For desserts, I recommend substituting butter with avocado or margarine, and for cooking opt for margarine. This ensures you maintain the right flavours and textures in your dishes while adhering to vegan guidelines. Makes 300g (10½oz) No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Ingredients 100 g blanched almonds

150 g cocoa butter

50 g refined coconut oil

½ tsp flaked sea salt

1 tsp apple cider vinegar Flavourings (optional, choose one): 2 tbsp dried seaweed flakes

2 tbsp fresh tarragon leaves

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves

2 tbsp capers, chopped Instructions In the bowl of a food processor or high-speed blender, blitz the blanched almonds until they form a fine almond meal.

In a small saucepan over a low heat, melt the cocoa butter and coconut oil for a few minutes until fully melted.

Add the melted cocoa butter and coconut oil to the blended almonds, along with 4 tablespoons water, the salt and apple cider vinegar. If using any of the optional flavourings, add them to the blender now as well. Blitz until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides of the blender as needed. Pour the mixture into a small container or mould lined with parchment paper and chill in the fridge 30–40 minutes or until firm.

Remove from the fridge and decant the butter from its container. Slice it into individual servings, if you like. TIP: Store the vegan butter in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks

This recipe was republished with permission from Veganissimo! by Antonio Alderuccio, Published by White Lion, £20.00, April 10th 2025

