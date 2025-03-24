Vegan Chickpea Chocolate Mousse

This chickpea chocolate mousse from Alessandro Vitale’s Low Waste Kitchen is a clever twist on a classic dessert. Rich, light, and airy, it’s made without eggs or dairy — but you’d never guess. The secret is aquafaba, the liquid from canned chickpeas, which whips up just like egg whites.

Aquafaba is a go-to in vegan desserts because of how well it mimics the texture and structure of whipped eggs. When beaten, it forms stiff peaks, making it perfect for mousses, meringues, and even vegan macarons. It’s a great way to reduce waste, too — turning something you’d usually pour down the sink into a key ingredient.

This mousse combines the aquafaba egg replacer with dark chocolate, sugar, and vanilla for a smooth, chocolatey result. Chill it for a couple of hours, and it sets beautifully. Top with plant-based cream, pistachios, and raspberries for crunch and brightness. It’s a dessert that’s both indulgent and resourceful — and a great way to introduce people to the magic of chickpea water.

Chickpea chocolate mousse

This chickpea chocolate mousse is made with only four ingredients: aquafaba, vegan dark chocolate, caster sugar, and vanilla extract. It's best served with plant-based whipped cream, pistachios, and berries. No ratings yet Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients 200 g high-quality dark chocolate at least 70 per cent cocoa, broken into pieces

120 ml aquafaba the liquid from canned chickpeas

100 g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract To serve Plant-based whipped cream

Roughly chopped pistachios

Raspberries Instructions Melt the chocolate Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Stir occasionally until smooth and fully melted. Remove from the heat and let it cool slightly. Whip the aquafaba In a large, clean mixing bowl, use an electric mixer to whip the aquafaba until stiff peaks form. This should take 5–10 minutes. Ensure your mixing bowl and beaters are free from any grease or oil, as this can prevent the aquafaba from whipping properly. Mix Gradually add the sugar to the whipped aquafaba, continuing to whip between each addition until the sugar is fully dissolved and the mixture is glossy.

Add the vanilla extract, then very gently fold the slightly cooled melted chocolate into the whipped aquafaba mixture. Be careful not to deflate the mixture; fold until fully combined and smooth.

Chill Spoon the mousse into individual serving glasses or bowls, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or until set. Serve To serve, top each mousse with a dollop of whipped cream, a sprinkle of chopped pistachios and a few fresh raspberries, then enjoy. Storage Store leftover mousse in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. While not ideal for texture, the mousse can be frozen for up to 1 month.

Thaw in the refrigerator before serving.

This recipe is reposted with permission from Low Waste Kitchen by Alessandro Vitale (DK) Photographs: Robert Billington 2025.

