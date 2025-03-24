X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

Vegan Chickpea Chocolate Mousse

This chocolate mousse is completely free from dairy

By

2 Minutes Read

a chickpea chocolate mousse recipe with plant-based cream and raspberries Make your own mousse at home with aquafaba - Media Credit: Robert Billington
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This chickpea chocolate mousse from Alessandro Vitale’s Low Waste Kitchen is a clever twist on a classic dessert. Rich, light, and airy, it’s made without eggs or dairy — but you’d never guess. The secret is aquafaba, the liquid from canned chickpeas, which whips up just like egg whites.

Aquafaba is a go-to in vegan desserts because of how well it mimics the texture and structure of whipped eggs. When beaten, it forms stiff peaks, making it perfect for mousses, meringues, and even vegan macarons. It’s a great way to reduce waste, too — turning something you’d usually pour down the sink into a key ingredient.

This mousse combines the aquafaba egg replacer with dark chocolate, sugar, and vanilla for a smooth, chocolatey result. Chill it for a couple of hours, and it sets beautifully. Top with plant-based cream, pistachios, and raspberries for crunch and brightness. It’s a dessert that’s both indulgent and resourceful — and a great way to introduce people to the magic of chickpea water.

Read more: This Gooey Chocolate Tart Is Completely Dairy-Free

Chickpea chocolate mousse

This chickpea chocolate mousse is made with only four ingredients: aquafaba, vegan dark chocolate, caster sugar, and vanilla extract. It's best served with plant-based whipped cream, pistachios, and berries.
a chickpea chocolate mousse recipe with plant-based cream and raspberries
No ratings yet
Prep Time30 minutes
Servings6

Ingredients

  • 200 g high-quality dark chocolate at least 70 per cent cocoa, broken into pieces
  • 120 ml aquafaba the liquid from canned chickpeas
  • 100 g caster sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
To serve
  • Plant-based whipped cream
  • Roughly chopped pistachios
  • Raspberries

Instructions

Melt the chocolate

  • Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Stir occasionally until smooth and fully melted. Remove from the heat and let it cool slightly.

Whip the aquafaba

  • In a large, clean mixing bowl, use an electric mixer to whip the aquafaba until stiff peaks form. This should take 5–10 minutes. Ensure your mixing bowl and beaters are free from any grease or oil, as this can prevent the aquafaba from whipping properly.

Mix

  • Gradually add the sugar to the whipped aquafaba, continuing to whip between each addition until the sugar is fully dissolved and the mixture is glossy.
  • Add the vanilla extract, then very gently fold the slightly cooled melted chocolate into the whipped aquafaba mixture. Be careful not to deflate the mixture; fold until fully combined and smooth.
  • Chill Spoon the mousse into individual serving glasses or bowls, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or until set.

Serve

  • To serve, top each mousse with a dollop of whipped cream, a sprinkle of chopped pistachios and a few fresh raspberries, then enjoy.

Storage

  • Store leftover mousse in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. While not ideal for texture, the mousse can be frozen for up to 1 month.
  • Thaw in the refrigerator before serving.

This recipe is reposted with permission from Low Waste Kitchen by Alessandro Vitale (DK) Photographs: Robert Billington 2025.

Read more: How To Make These 3-Ingredient Vegan Oreo Balls

Tagged

aquafaba

dark chocolate

gluten free

recipes

vegan chocolate

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Alessandro Vitale

Alessandro Vitale (aka @SpicyMoustache) has captivated a vast audience across YouTube, Instagram and Tiktok with his fast-paced, easy-to-follow, low-waste videos. Originally learning about growing and preserving food with his grandparents in his native Italy, Alessandro has always connected to the land and food cultivation. He moved to London in 2016, establishing himself as an urban gardener with his first book, Rebel Gardening (Watkins, 2023) which focuses on urban growing.

More by Alessandro Vitale

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active