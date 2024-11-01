Oatly Launches ‘Lighter Taste’ Barista Oat Milk

Oatly has launched a new, lighter version of its popular barista-style oat milk with reduced fat content and a “more neutral taste” to better suit varied coffee roasts.

Read more: Starbucks Drops Dairy-Free Milk Surcharge

The Swedish brand initially trialed its “Barista Edition Lighter Taste” oat milk at select coffee shops across Europe to take on feedback before a wider release. Oatly has since launched the product in the UK with updated packaging and a new name.

Oatly’s Lighter Taste barista milk has less fat than the original Barista Edition at 2.1 percent rather than three percent. However, the company stated that the lighter feel also comes from “a thinner and more neutral oat taste.” This helps to highlight the profile of lightly roasted coffee beans, which have become increasingly common at high-end roasteries and cafes.

According to Oatly, the new Barista Edition also works for baking, on cereals, and in tea and other hot drinks. As with the rest of the line, it is fortified with vitamins and minerals and contains an acidity regulator to prevent curdling.

Read more: M&S Unveils Vegan Halloween Party Food

Oatly expands its core range

Adobe Stock Swedish brand Oatly is a key player in the oat milk market

In the last year, Oatly has introduced several collaborative products in the UK, including a limited-edition ‘Piña Oatlada’ with Malibu and overnight oat smoothies with Little Spoon. However, it has also significantly grown its core range of plant milks.

In February, the brand introduced an organic version of its barista-style oat milk, and in June Oatly launched the first-of-its-kind XL Barista Edition in 1.5-liter cartons to meet demand from cafes and better compete with dairy products. A single-serve 20ml carton and a medium-sized 500ml version are also available nationwide.

“The creation of Barista Lighter Taste is the next step of our Barista strategy as we look to expand the choice and format options for customers and consumers,” said Bryan Carroll, general manager at Oatly UK and Ireland, as reported by The Grocer.

Read more: Aldi Apologizes After Discontinuing Popular Vegan Chocolate Bar