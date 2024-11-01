X
Oatly Launches ‘Lighter Taste’ Barista Oat Milk

The product joins Oatly's growing range of Barista Edition oat milks

A carton of Oatly's new reduced fat plant-based milk Oatly has added a new milk to its collection - Media Credit: Oatly/Adobe Stock

Oatly has launched a new, lighter version of its popular barista-style oat milk with reduced fat content and a “more neutral taste” to better suit varied coffee roasts.

The Swedish brand initially trialed its “Barista Edition Lighter Taste” oat milk at select coffee shops across Europe to take on feedback before a wider release. Oatly has since launched the product in the UK with updated packaging and a new name.

Oatly’s Lighter Taste barista milk has less fat than the original Barista Edition at 2.1 percent rather than three percent. However, the company stated that the lighter feel also comes from “a thinner and more neutral oat taste.” This helps to highlight the profile of lightly roasted coffee beans, which have become increasingly common at high-end roasteries and cafes.

According to Oatly, the new Barista Edition also works for baking, on cereals, and in tea and other hot drinks. As with the rest of the line, it is fortified with vitamins and minerals and contains an acidity regulator to prevent curdling.

Oatly expands its core range

A selection of Oatly cartons at a supermarket
Adobe Stock Swedish brand Oatly is a key player in the oat milk market

In the last year, Oatly has introduced several collaborative products in the UK, including a limited-edition ‘Piña Oatlada’ with Malibu and overnight oat smoothies with Little Spoon. However, it has also significantly grown its core range of plant milks.

In February, the brand introduced an organic version of its barista-style oat milk, and in June Oatly launched the first-of-its-kind XL Barista Edition in 1.5-liter cartons to meet demand from cafes and better compete with dairy products. A single-serve 20ml carton and a medium-sized 500ml version are also available nationwide.

“The creation of Barista Lighter Taste is the next step of our Barista strategy as we look to expand the choice and format options for customers and consumers,” said Bryan Carroll, general manager at Oatly UK and Ireland, as reported by The Grocer.

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

