Homemade Dairy-Free Herb Butter

This dairy-free herb butter recipe by Alessandro Vitale from his cookbook Low Waste Kitchen is simple, quick, and super versatile. Made with fresh herbs, lemon zest, and plant-based butter, it’s perfect for spreading on warm bread, melting over veggies, or adding a pop of flavor to pasta, soups, or sauces. The mix comes together in just 15 minutes and is put into a log shape for easy storage.
It’s a great way to dress up a plain plant-based butter and make the most of whatever herbs you have on hand — chives, parsley, dill, or tarragon all work well. You can keep it in the fridge for up to two weeks or freeze it for up to three months, so it’s ready whenever you need a flavor boost. Whether you’re building a sandwich, roasting potatoes, or making a quick sauce, this herb butter adds an easy, aromatic upgrade to your meals.
Herb butter
Ingredients
- 10 g (¼oz) fresh herbs (e.g. chives, parsley, dill or tarragon), roughly chopped
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 250 g (9oz) plant-based butter
- Salt optional
Instructions
- Mix In a bowl, mix the chopped herbs with the lemon zest and butter until fully incorporated. Taste and season with salt if desired.
- Shape and chill Place the herb butter mixture on a piece of biodegradable cling film, and roll tightly to form a log. Chill until firm.
- Storage Store the herb butter in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. For longer storage you can freeze it for up to 3 months.
This recipe is reposted with permission from Low Waste Kitchen by Alessandro Vitale (DK) Photographs: Robert Billington 2025.
