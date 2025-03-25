Homemade Dairy-Free Herb Butter

This dairy-free herb butter recipe by Alessandro Vitale from his cookbook Low Waste Kitchen is simple, quick, and super versatile. Made with fresh herbs, lemon zest, and plant-based butter, it’s perfect for spreading on warm bread, melting over veggies, or adding a pop of flavor to pasta, soups, or sauces. The mix comes together in just 15 minutes and is put into a log shape for easy storage.

It’s a great way to dress up a plain plant-based butter and make the most of whatever herbs you have on hand — chives, parsley, dill, or tarragon all work well. You can keep it in the fridge for up to two weeks or freeze it for up to three months, so it’s ready whenever you need a flavor boost. Whether you’re building a sandwich, roasting potatoes, or making a quick sauce, this herb butter adds an easy, aromatic upgrade to your meals.

Herb butter

This herb butter is great to serve with warm bread, potatoes, and savory dishes like pasta and soups. No ratings yet Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 250 grams Ingredients 10 g (¼oz) fresh herbs (e.g. chives, parsley, dill or tarragon), roughly chopped

1 tsp lemon zest

250 g (9oz) plant-based butter

Salt optional Instructions Mix In a bowl, mix the chopped herbs with the lemon zest and butter until fully incorporated. Taste and season with salt if desired.

Shape and chill Place the herb butter mixture on a piece of biodegradable cling film, and roll tightly to form a log. Chill until firm.

Storage Store the herb butter in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. For longer storage you can freeze it for up to 3 months.

This recipe is reposted with permission from Low Waste Kitchen by Alessandro Vitale (DK) Photographs: Robert Billington 2025.

