How To Make Vegan Yogurt At Home

Making your own dairy-free yogurt is easier than you think

a bowl of nondairy yogurt for vegans Use this homemade yogurt as a snack or as part of a meal - Media Credit: Dr Sheil Shukla
Dr. Sheil Shukla’s vegan yogurt recipe from Plant-Based India is a simple and delicious homemade alternative to store-bought versions. Made with raw cashews, this yogurt is creamy, tangy, and perfect for pairing with many Indian dishes. The process involves soaking the cashews in hot water, blending them into a smooth mixture, and adding a little unsweetened, plain nondairy yogurt to start the fermentation process.

The yogurt needs to rest in a warm spot for about 12 hours, allowing the cultures to develop and create that signature tang. The longer it sits, the tangier the yogurt will become, so you can adjust it to your taste. Once it’s ready, you can store it in the fridge for up to a week.

This cashew-based yogurt is great for anyone looking for a creamy, plant-based alternative to dairy yogurt. The yogurt works well in a variety of recipes like curries, dressings, or as a topping for grain bowls.

Nondairy yogurt

Having your own homemade vegan yogurt comes in handy if you're making Indian meals, or simply want a go-to that you keep in the house.
a bowl of nondairy yogurt for vegans
Prep Time12 hours

Ingredients

  • 1 cup 150 g raw cashews (see Ingredient Tip)
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened plain nondairy yogurt

Instructions

  • Soak the cashews in a large bowl filled with plenty of hot water (110 to 120°F/43 to 49°C) for 2 hours, then drain.
  • Blend the cashews with ¾ cup (180 ml) hot water. Transfer to a glass or steel container (with a tight-fitting lid) and gently stir in the yogurt until fully combined.
  • Cover with cheesecloth only (leaving the lid aside for now), and place in a warm spot (80 to 90°F/27 to 32°C) that gives protection from drafts (such as in the oven with the oven light on), for 12 hours (1 to 2 hours less for a less tangy product and 1 to 2 hours more for a tangier one). Cover the container with the lid and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Ingredient Tip: Use raw cashews only for this recipe. Roasted cashews will work somewhat but will be nowhere near as good since they don’t culture as well.

Recipe from Plant-Based India: Nourishing Recipes Rooted in Tradition © Dr. Sheil Shukla, 2022. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com

The Author

Dr. Sheil Shukla

Dr. Sheil Shukla is an internal medicine physician and food artist who is passionate about the intersection of food, art, and medicine. He loves exploring cultures through their food, and his primary experience is with South Asian foods. His culinary creations have garnered the support of a large community of followers on Instagram. He is also a contributor for Best of Vegan and has been featured by VegNews, Thrive Magazine, The FeedFeed, Food52, Williams-Sonoma, and more. He lives in Chicagoland with his wife, Rachel, and son, Shrey. @plantbasedartist | sheilshukla.com

