The Top 20 Most Vegan-Friendly Cities In The USA, According To New Report

WalletHub just published its 2024 report on the top 20 vegan-friendly cities in the US, ranking Los Angeles, Orlando, and Portland in the top three spots once again.

The top three cities have switched places since last year, however, with Los Angeles moving up to number one, Orlando moving up to two, and Portland dropping down to three.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest US cities against 17 key vegan and vegetarian friendliness indicators. These included the cost of groceries, how many restaurants serve affordable meat-free options, and whether the city hosts a vegan festival.

The finance company published the report earlier this week and noted the significant purchasing power of plant-based consumers. Despite representing just six percent of the adult population, the widespread availability of meat-free foods reflects a burgeoning sector.

“While vegetarians and vegans are still a relatively small share of the population, businesses are recognizing their impact on their market,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

Research from 2022 found that approximately 70 percent of the US population consumes plant-based foods, significantly more than just the six percent made up of strict vegetarians. Dairy-free milk and alternative proteins made up the vast majority of flexitarian purchases.

“With meat prices rising significantly faster than vegetable prices, too, we may see a lot more people taking a foray into a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle in the near future,” added Lupo.

The top 20 vegan-friendly cities in the US

Using the 17 relevant metrics for a vegan-friendly city, WalletHub gave each one a score out of 100 possible points, emphasizing affordability, diversity, accessibility, quality, and lifestyle. The top 15 cities each scored over 50 points, while the top 20 each scored at least 48.

Los Angeles, California Orlando, Florida Portland, Oregon San Diego, California Seattle, Washington Austin, Texas San Francisco, California Miami, Florida Phoenix, Arizona Tampa, Florida New York City, New York Washington, DC Oakland, California Las Vegas, Nevada Chicago, Illinois Atlanta, Georgia Madison, Wisconsin Houston, Texas Sacramento, California San Antonio, Texas

The winner

Adobe Stock Los Angeles vegan staple Ramen Hood is located in the iconic Grand Central Market

Los Angeles has been crowned this year’s winner with 61.26 points. WalletHub reported that the city’s residents eat meat-free food 187 percent more often than the national average, and assigned 17 points for the diversity, accessibility, and quality of available foods.

Los Angeles has the second-highest number of affordable restaurants with vegan or veggie options and more than 4.5 stars on Yelp, plenty of farmers markets, organic farms, and community gardens, and a range of vegetarian festivals, meet-ups, and cooking classes.

Vegan highlights in Los Angeles

According to Happy Cow, Los Angeles has at least 408 vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurants in central locations. However, because Los Angeles has an extensive sprawl (over 500 square miles) there are countless other gems within and outside of the city proper.



Here are just a few of the best-known and most popular vegan highlights in L.A.

Crossroads Kitchen

Crossroads is a high-end Mediterranean restaurant founded by Chef Tal Ronnen over a decade ago. It is a favorite of vegans and non-vegans alike, including prominent celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian, and even offers a lavish and extensive tasting menu.

Ramen Hood

Located in the historic Grand Central Market, Ramen Hood serves a completely vegan menu including a rich, creamy base broth and plant-based boiled eggs with poppable yolks. Both are included in its perpetually popular “OG Ramen,” but Ramen Hood serves a variety of other dishes, small plates, and addable extras.

Lucifers Pizza

Lucifers Pizza doesn’t have an extensive vegan menu, but it was voted “Best Vegan Pizza in LA.” The restaurant serves vegan cheese on a vegan crust, with a range of toppings including pizza staples like mushrooms and bell peppers as well as roasted pumpkin.

Gracias Madre

This all-vegan Mexican restaurant says its dishes are “rooted in nature.” Gracias Madre followed up its original San Francisco location with this LA branch in early 2014, and the eatery is known for its menu of Mexican staples like esquites, huevos rancheros, quesadillas, tacos, burritos, and gorditas.

“We serve traditional Mexican cuisine made from scratch using organic, non-GMO, plant-based ingredients sourced from local and regenerative farmers,” writes Gracias Madre. “We embrace sustainability, advocate for regeneration, and stand by transparency.”

Cafe Gratitude

Cafe Gratitude was founded by Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis in 2012 and serves a 100 percent organic, vegan menu. Its many dishes have titles like “I Am Thriving” (the soup of the day) and “I Am Grateful” (a shredded kale and black bean-based “community bowl”).

Shojin

Shojin is named after the Shinto Buddhist vegan diet and also exclusively serves plant-based and organic foods. It has separate takeout and dining menus, which include vegan sushi, ramen, tasting plates, and desserts. (Try the Tempura Banana & Chocolate Mousse Cake.)

Pura Vita

Pura Vita is the self-proclaimed first-ever completely plant-based Italian restaurant and wine bar in the US. Its flagship location is in West Hollywood and the restaurant has now opened a dedicated Pura Vita pizzeria next door. Pure Vita’s dinner menu includes antipasti, fried food, salads, sandwiches, and pasta dishes, along with pizza and calzones.

