How To Make This Apple Granola From Scratch

Granola is a hugely popular plant-based breakfast option that’s often naturally vegan.
Granola typically consists of oats, nuts, seeds, and sweeteners such as maple syrup. It’s rich in fiber, and it also tends to contain many vital vitamins and minerals.
This recipe will show you how to make your very own granola from scratch. Apple is the key ingredient, as well as rolled oats, maple syrup, melted coconut oil, cinnamon, ground ginger, walnuts, and more. Not only does apple provide many health benefits, but it also adds a natural sweetness to this vegan granola recipe. You can make it in bulk and store it in a jar for a tasty and nutritious everyday breakfast.
Apple granola
Ingredients
- 200 g rolled oats
- 1 JAZZ apple – cut into really small and thin pieces
- 4 tbsp maple syrup
- 2 tbsp melted coconut oil
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
- 100 g pecans or walnuts – roughly chopped
- 40 g pumpkin seeds
- 40 g sunflower seeds
Instructions
- Preheat the oven at 150°C.
- Line a large baking tray with some parchment paper.
- To a large bowl add the oats, chopped JAZZ™ apple, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, maple syrup and coconut oil. Mix together until everything is evenly coated.
- Spread the granola onto the baking tray and bake in the oven for 20 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and add in the pecans, sunflower and pumpkin seeds. Mix everything together and place the tray back in the oven for the final 20 minutes.
- Remove the tray from the oven and let the granola cool down completely before transferring it into a jar.
- Serve with your choice of yogurt, berries and some sliced JAZZ™ apple.
