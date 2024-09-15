How To Make This Apple Granola From Scratch

Granola is a hugely popular plant-based breakfast option that’s often naturally vegan.

Granola typically consists of oats, nuts, seeds, and sweeteners such as maple syrup. It’s rich in fiber, and it also tends to contain many vital vitamins and minerals.

This recipe will show you how to make your very own granola from scratch. Apple is the key ingredient, as well as rolled oats, maple syrup, melted coconut oil, cinnamon, ground ginger, walnuts, and more. Not only does apple provide many health benefits, but it also adds a natural sweetness to this vegan granola recipe. You can make it in bulk and store it in a jar for a tasty and nutritious everyday breakfast.

Apple granola

If you're tired of shop-bought granola, have you ever considered making your own from scratch? This vegan granola recipe is a great kitchen staple No ratings yet Duration 50 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 1 500ml jar Ingredients 200 g rolled oats

1 JAZZ apple – cut into really small and thin pieces

4 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp melted coconut oil

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

100 g pecans or walnuts – roughly chopped

40 g pumpkin seeds

40 g sunflower seeds Instructions Preheat the oven at 150°C.

Line a large baking tray with some parchment paper.

To a large bowl add the oats, chopped JAZZ™ apple, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, maple syrup and coconut oil. Mix together until everything is evenly coated.

Spread the granola onto the baking tray and bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and add in the pecans, sunflower and pumpkin seeds. Mix everything together and place the tray back in the oven for the final 20 minutes.

Remove the tray from the oven and let the granola cool down completely before transferring it into a jar.

Serve with your choice of yogurt, berries and some sliced JAZZ™ apple.

