Dinner Vegan Recipes

9 Mid-Season Fall Recipes To Try

From easy bowls to full on centerpieces, these recipes make the most of fall

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5 Minutes Read

mid-season fall recipes of roasted shallots and butter bean bowls Enjoy fall with all types of seasonal recipes this year - Media Credit: Claire Winfield

As the season settles in, mid-season fall recipes can bring more warmth and comfort to the table. Cooler days call for hearty meals, seasonal produce, warming spices, and plenty of cozy flavors. This is also a great time to make the most of autumn’s abundant vegetables and fruit.

Squash, root vegetables, apples, mushrooms, lentils, and beans all work beautifully in fall cooking. Roasting can bring out their natural sweetness, while spices, herbs, and creamy sauces add depth. These ingredients can also make substantial plant-based meals without a lot of effort.

Read more: 8 Vegan Risotto Recipes for Cozy Nights And Simple Dinner Plans

Whether you are cooking for a quiet weeknight, planning a weekend dinner, or simply craving something warm, fall offers plenty of inspiration. These recipes make the most of seasonal flavors while bringing variety to your plant-based menu. Keep reading for some ideas to try as the weather gets cooler.

Butternut squash and miso risotto

A bowl of vegan butternut squash risotto topped with roasted butternut squash cubes
Plant Baes This dish is rich in umami flavors thanks to the use of miso

This creamy butternut squash risotto recipe by Sarah Cobacho brings together roasted squash, Arborio rice, and savory miso. Walnut-sage pesto and homemade vegan parmesan add even more flavor to this cozy fall dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil and mushroom Wellington

A vegan lentil and mushroom wellington
Romy London This Wellington is the ultimate nostalgic dish

For a more impressive fall centerpiece, try this lentil and mushroom Wellington from Romy London. Lentils, mushrooms, vegetables, and walnuts create a hearty filling before everything gets wrapped in flaky puff pastry.

Find the recipe here.

Spiced maple roast carrots and parsnips with mustard polenta mash

a picture of spiced maple roast carrots and parsnips with mustard polenta mash, a recipe using in-season vegetables for fall
Rebel Recipes Enjoy seasonal veg with fluffy polenta and caramelized onions in this autumnal dish

Roasted carrots and parsnips get a sweet and savory treatment with maple syrup and warming spices in this recipe from Rebel Recipes. Serve them with creamy mustard polenta for a comforting seasonal meal.

Find the recipe here.

Butternut squash curry

A quick and easy butternut squash curry
Vegan Richa This curry takes just 30 minutes to make

Make this easy red lentil and butternut squash curry by Vegan Richa when you want something warm without spending hours in the kitchen. Coconut milk and aromatic spices create a rich sauce in less than 30 minutes.

Find the recipe here.

Apple biryani

A vegan biryani made from apple and vegetables
Jazz Apple This vegan biryani recipe is packed full of vegetables

Try this vegan apple biryani for a creative way to use seasonal fruit in a savory dish. Fragrant basmati rice, vegetables, herbs, and warming spices balance the apples’ gentle sweetness.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 9 Vegan Lunches To Make In October

Pumpkin mac and cheese

pumpkin mac and cheese with healthy pumpkin cheese sauce and breadcrumb topping
The Happy Pear This healthier version of vegan mac and cheese is made with autumn flavors

Pumpkin and cashews create the creamy sauce in this mac and cheese by David and Stephen Flynn. Nutritional yeast, mustard, and smoked paprika add savory flavor, while a crisp breadcrumb topping finishes the dish.

Find the recipe here.

Autumn ‘everything’ bowl

a picture of an autumn everything bowl with yogurt beet sauce for a November vegan dinner idea
Isa Chandra Moskowitz This autumn everything bowl is packed with all the seasonal nutrients you need

Roasted butternut squash, kale, quinoa, lentils, tempeh bacon, and toasted hazelnuts fill this colorful bowl by Isa Chandra Moskowitz. A creamy beet yogurt sauce adds tang and brings all the different flavors together.

Find the recipe here.

Apple crisp

a picture of a plate of vegan apple crisp made with almond butter, apples, applesauce, cinnamon, and sugar
Amber Asakura There’s nothing better than a warm apple crisp to soothe your soul

This vegan apple crisp by Clean Food Dirty Girl combines tender apples with cinnamon, nutmeg, maple syrup, almond butter, oats, and almonds. It makes an easy seasonal dessert and tastes especially good served warm with vegan ice cream or coconut cream.

Find the recipe here.

Cozy roasted shallot and butter bean bowls

A bowl of roasted shallot and butter bean stew
Claire Winfield This recipe is perfect for the colder months

Roasted shallots give these butter bean bowls from Ella Mills plenty of savory flavor. Leeks, green beans, spinach, lemon zest, and vinegar keep things fresh, while sourdough toast makes the meal more substantial.

Find the recipe here.

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butternut squash

comfort food

fall recipes

pumpkin

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The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

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