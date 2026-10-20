9 Mid-Season Fall Recipes To Try

As the season settles in, mid-season fall recipes can bring more warmth and comfort to the table. Cooler days call for hearty meals, seasonal produce, warming spices, and plenty of cozy flavors. This is also a great time to make the most of autumn’s abundant vegetables and fruit.

Squash, root vegetables, apples, mushrooms, lentils, and beans all work beautifully in fall cooking. Roasting can bring out their natural sweetness, while spices, herbs, and creamy sauces add depth. These ingredients can also make substantial plant-based meals without a lot of effort.

Read more: 8 Vegan Risotto Recipes for Cozy Nights And Simple Dinner Plans

Whether you are cooking for a quiet weeknight, planning a weekend dinner, or simply craving something warm, fall offers plenty of inspiration. These recipes make the most of seasonal flavors while bringing variety to your plant-based menu. Keep reading for some ideas to try as the weather gets cooler.

Butternut squash and miso risotto

Plant Baes This dish is rich in umami flavors thanks to the use of miso

This creamy butternut squash risotto recipe by Sarah Cobacho brings together roasted squash, Arborio rice, and savory miso. Walnut-sage pesto and homemade vegan parmesan add even more flavor to this cozy fall dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil and mushroom Wellington

Romy London This Wellington is the ultimate nostalgic dish

For a more impressive fall centerpiece, try this lentil and mushroom Wellington from Romy London. Lentils, mushrooms, vegetables, and walnuts create a hearty filling before everything gets wrapped in flaky puff pastry.

Find the recipe here.

Spiced maple roast carrots and parsnips with mustard polenta mash

Rebel Recipes Enjoy seasonal veg with fluffy polenta and caramelized onions in this autumnal dish

Roasted carrots and parsnips get a sweet and savory treatment with maple syrup and warming spices in this recipe from Rebel Recipes. Serve them with creamy mustard polenta for a comforting seasonal meal.

Find the recipe here.

Butternut squash curry

Vegan Richa This curry takes just 30 minutes to make

Make this easy red lentil and butternut squash curry by Vegan Richa when you want something warm without spending hours in the kitchen. Coconut milk and aromatic spices create a rich sauce in less than 30 minutes.

Find the recipe here.

Apple biryani

Jazz Apple This vegan biryani recipe is packed full of vegetables

Try this vegan apple biryani for a creative way to use seasonal fruit in a savory dish. Fragrant basmati rice, vegetables, herbs, and warming spices balance the apples’ gentle sweetness.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 9 Vegan Lunches To Make In October

Pumpkin mac and cheese

The Happy Pear This healthier version of vegan mac and cheese is made with autumn flavors

Pumpkin and cashews create the creamy sauce in this mac and cheese by David and Stephen Flynn. Nutritional yeast, mustard, and smoked paprika add savory flavor, while a crisp breadcrumb topping finishes the dish.

Find the recipe here.

Autumn ‘everything’ bowl

Isa Chandra Moskowitz This autumn everything bowl is packed with all the seasonal nutrients you need

Roasted butternut squash, kale, quinoa, lentils, tempeh bacon, and toasted hazelnuts fill this colorful bowl by Isa Chandra Moskowitz. A creamy beet yogurt sauce adds tang and brings all the different flavors together.

Find the recipe here.

Apple crisp

Amber Asakura There’s nothing better than a warm apple crisp to soothe your soul

This vegan apple crisp by Clean Food Dirty Girl combines tender apples with cinnamon, nutmeg, maple syrup, almond butter, oats, and almonds. It makes an easy seasonal dessert and tastes especially good served warm with vegan ice cream or coconut cream.

Find the recipe here.

Cozy roasted shallot and butter bean bowls

Claire Winfield This recipe is perfect for the colder months

Roasted shallots give these butter bean bowls from Ella Mills plenty of savory flavor. Leeks, green beans, spinach, lemon zest, and vinegar keep things fresh, while sourdough toast makes the meal more substantial.

Find the recipe here.

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