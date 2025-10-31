Pumpkin Mac And Cheese (Plant-Based)

This pumpkin mac and cheese from The Happy Pear is creamy, comforting, and completely plant-based. It’s perfect for cozy evenings when the weather turns cool. The sauce swaps heavy dairy for pumpkin puree and cashews, creating a velvety texture with rich flavor and a golden hue that feels like autumn in a bowl.

The base is simple – whole wheat or gluten-free macaroni coated in a smooth pumpkin cheese sauce made with nutritional yeast, lemon, and mustard for that classic tang. A touch of smoked paprika adds warmth, while the pumpkin brings a natural sweetness that balances everything out.

To finish, it’s baked with a crisp topping of thyme-seasoned breadcrumbs for the perfect crunch. This dish feels both nourishing and indulgent – ideal for sharing around the table with family on a chilly evening. It’s ready in just 30 minutes, making it a quick but wholesome dinner that celebrates the season’s harvest.

Bake your pumpkin mac and cheese

Creamy pumpkin sauce, crispy breadcrumbs, and warm autumn flavors come together in this easy plant-based mac and cheese, fabulous for family dinners. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients Macaroni: 300 g whole wheat or gluten-free macaroni (about 3 cups dry) Pumpkin Cheese Sauce: 300 g pumpkin puree (about 1¼ cups or freshly cooked pumpkin)

60 g cashew nuts (about ½ cup)

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

240 ml plant-based milk (1 cup)

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 clove of garlic

½ tsp smoked paprika (optional) for a smoky flavor

Salt and pepper to taste Breadcrumb Topping: 40 g bread crumbs (about ⅓ cup)

2 tbsp oil

Pinch salt

2 sprigs of thyme or ½ tbsp dried thyme

2 tbsp nutritional yeast Instructions Prepare the pasta: Cook the macaroni according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.

Make the sauce: In a blender or food processor, combine the pumpkin/ pumpkin puree, cashews, nutritional yeast, almond milk, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Heat the sauce: Pour the blended sauce into a saucepan and heat over medium-low heat, stirring frequently until the sauce thickens slightly (about 5-7 minutes). You want it to be warm but not boiling.

Prepare Bread Crumb Topping: Combine the bread crumbs with oil, salt, and either chopped fresh thyme leaves (ensure to remove leaves from stalk) or dried thyme.

Combine pasta and sauce: Add the cooked pasta to the sauce and stir until the pasta is fully coated.

Assemble Dish: Transfer the pasta mixture to a casserole dish (24cm x 16cm x 4cm deep) , level it out, and evenly spread the bread crumb topping over it.

Bake: Bake for 5 minutes in the oven or until the bread crumbs are golden brown or 3-5 minutes in an airfryer or until the breadcrumbs go golden. Serve and enjoy!

This recipe comes from The Happy Pear. You can find their website here.

