5 Flavor-Packed Wraps For Lunch

Finding fresh ideas for lunch can make a big difference to your daily routine. Wraps for lunch offer plenty of room to experiment with different flavors, textures, and fillings, whether you prefer something crisp and refreshing or warm and packed with seasoning. They also make it easy to combine several ingredients into one convenient meal.

Plant-based wraps can bring together protein-rich beans, tofu, vegetables, fresh herbs, and flavorful sauces. You can keep things simple with a few well-chosen ingredients or layer different textures for something more substantial. Ingredients like citrus, spices, and fresh fruit also add brightness and variety, helping you move beyond the same fillings every day.

Read more: There’s More To Chickpeas Than Hummus, Try These 6 Creative Vegan Recipes

Whether you need a quick meal between tasks, something portable to take to work, or a new idea for weekday meal prep, there are plenty of combinations to explore. These recipes offer different approaches to building a great wrap, with plenty of flavor in every bite.

Falafel and pear lettuce wraps

Melissa Hom These lettuce wraps are healthy and high in protein

These falafel and pear lettuce wraps by Priyanka Naik put a fresh twist on a familiar favorite. Chickpea and fava bean falafel brings plenty of herbs, garlic, and spice, while cumin-seasoned pears add a hint of sweetness. Butter lettuce, grape tomatoes, and creamy garlic tahini bring everything together

Find the recipe here.

Mango salsa wraps

Romy London Use a vegan meat of your choice for these high-protein lettuce wraps

Romy London pairs juicy mango with red onion, bell pepper, chili, cilantro, and mint in these colorful lettuce wraps. Grilling the mango adds a smoky note that balances the sweet, tangy, and spicy salsa. Add your favorite vegan protein and finish with chili mayo or guacamole for extra flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Harissa tofu wrap

Clare Winfield Choose your favorite wraps or flatbreads for this dish

For a little heat, try this harissa tofu wrap from Ella Mills. Crispy tofu gets coated in a spicy harissa and maple glaze, then goes into a flatbread with fresh spinach and cool mint coconut yogurt. A squeeze of lemon cuts through the richness and brightens every bite.

Find the recipe here.

Apple-dill chickpea mash wrap

Toni Zernik This chickpea mix is versatile as a spread or in a salad

Lauren McNeill gives chickpea mash a fresh, crunchy twist with chopped apple, celery, red bell pepper, and red onion. Vegan mayonnaise and Dijon mustard create a creamy, tangy base, while dill and lemon juice keep the flavors bright. Spoon the mixture into a whole-wheat wrap with lettuce and tomato for an easy lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Crunchy tostada wrap

Kiki Nelson Use your favorite vegan dairy products for these wraps

Kiki Nelson brings the crunch with this tostada-inspired wrap, which tucks a crisp corn tortilla inside a soft flour tortilla. Lentil taco filling, refried beans, vegan cheese sauce, and cashew sour cream make up the center, while lettuce, tomatoes, and hot sauce add freshness and a kick.

Find the recipe here.

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