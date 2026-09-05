Crunchy Tostada Wrap (Vegan + High-Protein)

This crunchy tostada wrap from Kiki Nelson’s cookbook Plantifully Lean turns Mexican fast-food flavors into a homemade vegan meal. A crisp corn tortilla sits inside a soft flour tortilla with lentil taco “meat,” refried beans, vegan cheese sauce, cashew sour cream, tomatoes, romaine, and hot sauce. The recipe makes two wraps and has 19 grams of protein per serving.

The best part is the texture. The corn tortilla gives the center a crunch, while the outer wrap turns golden in the pan. Lentils make a quick taco filling with onion and seasoning, and the beans and sauces keep each bite full. Fresh tomatoes and lettuce add a cool finish after the wrap gets seared.

Read more: Macaroni ‘Cheese’ And Cauliflower Bake (High-Protein)

Make these crunchy tostada wraps for lunch or a casual dinner when takeout sounds tempting. They give you the crispy, layered feel of a fast-food wrap, but you make them at home with simple plant-based ingredients. Serve them with extra sour cream and hot sauce.

Excerpted from PLANTIFULLY LEAN. Copyright © 2023, Kiki Nelson. Photography Copyright © 2023 by Kiki Nelson. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

Prep your homemade crunchy tostada wrap

These vegan tostada wraps use lentils, refried beans, vegan cheese sauce, cashew sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, and hot sauce. They make two high-protein wraps with a crispy center and a golden seared outside. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients FOR THE LENTIL TACO “MEAT” ¼ cup diced yellow onion

½ cup canned brown lentils drained 1 tablespoon taco seasoning TO ASSEMBLE 2 6-inch corn tortillas

½ cup fat-free refried beans homemade or store-bought

½ cup Cheese Sauce warmed

¼ cup Cashew Sour Cream plus more for serving

2 Roma plum tomatoes, diced 1 cup chopped romaine lettuce

Your favorite hot sauce optional

2 10-inch flour tortillas Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Make the taco “meat”: In a large nonstick sauté pan, cook the onion over medium-high heat until just softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the lentils, taco seasoning, and 2 tablespoons water and mix well. Remove the pan from the heat once the lentils are hot and set aside.

Assemble the tostadas: Arrange the corn tortillas on a baking sheet and toast in the oven until crisp, 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and layer the toasted tortillas with the lentil mixture, refried beans, cheese sauce, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, and hot sauce, if desired.

Heat a large nonstick sauté pan over medium-high heat. Place a tostada in the center of a flour tortilla and fold the edges of the flour tortilla toward the center to completely enclose the tostada. Carefully place the wrapped tostada in the pan, folded-side down, and sear for 3 to 5 minutes, until golden brown. Flip and cook for 3 to 5 minutes on the second side, then transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining tostada and flour tortilla.

Serve with additional sour cream and hot sauce, if desired.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com