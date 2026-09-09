Apple-Dill Chickpea Mash Wrap

This apple-dill chickpea mash makes a quick vegan lunch with chickpeas, celery, red bell pepper, apple, red onion, dill, lemon juice, vegan mayonnaise, and Dijon mustard. Mash most of the chickpeas, but leave some whole for texture. The apple adds a little sweetness, and dill and lemon keep the flavor fresh.

Serve this mash in a wrap with lettuce and tomato, pile it onto toast, make a sandwich, or add it to a spinach salad with lemon tahini dressing. The recipe takes 15 minutes and serves four, so it fits weekday lunches and simple meal prep. You do not need to cook anything.

Read more: Herby Potato Salad With Grainy Mustard Vinaigrette

Lauren McNeill includes this recipe in The Simple Vegan Kitchen. It offers an easy way to add more beans to lunch with familiar ingredients. Keep leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for three to four days. Try chopped broccoli or diced carrot if you want to change the vegetables.

Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

How to make this apple-dill chickpea mash

This chickpea mash combines apple, celery, red bell pepper, dill, lemon juice, vegan mayonnaise, and Dijon mustard. It makes a fast vegan lunch for wraps, sandwiches, toast, or salads. No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 (19-oz [540-g]) can chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 cup (101 g) diced celery about 2 stalks

1 red bell pepper diced

1 apple chopped (I used Gala)

¼ red onion diced

3 tbsp (45 ml) vegan mayonnaise

1 tbsp (15 ml) Dijon mustard

2 tbsp (1 g) fresh dill chopped

2 tbsp (30 ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp salt or to taste

¼ tsp pepper or to taste FOR SERVING For sandwiches: whole grain bread lettuce and tomato

For wraps: whole wheat wrap lettuce and tomato

For toast: whole grain bread

For salad: baby spinach salad mix and lemon tahini dressing Instructions In a large bowl, using a potato masher or the back of a fork, mash the chickpeas until about three-quarters of the chickpeas are mashed and the rest are left whole. Be mindful not to mash everything smooth; some bigger chunks make for the best texture.

Add the celery, bell pepper, apple, red onion, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, dill, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt and pepper to the bowl and stir them well to combine. If you would prefer to use a food processor, add the celery, bell pepper, apple and chickpeas, and pulse until they’re chopped into 1-inch (2.5-cm) chunks. Remove the ingredients from the food processor, and add them to a large bowl to mix in the remaining ingredients (mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, dill, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt and pepper).

Serve the chickpea mash in a sandwich, wrap, open-faced on toast or in a salad. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for 3 to 4 days Feel free to adjust the vegetable and seasoning ratios as you like! This is also great with chopped broccoli florets or diced carrot.

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