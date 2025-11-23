Gambian Stew With Easy Peanut Hummus (Domoda)

This Gambian stew with easy peanut hummus from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club is a high-protein, gluten-free dish that brings West African flavors to your table. The creamy peanut sauce pairs with tender sweet potatoes and tomatoes for a rich, filling base. The easy peanut hummus adds even more protein and healthy fats, making the meal both nourishing and balanced.

Sweet potatoes give natural sweetness and a boost of fiber and vitamins, while the peanut butter creates a smooth, savory sauce. The recipe combines everyday ingredients like garlic, cumin, and lemon juice for depth without effort. It’s easy to prepare and uses affordable, accessible staples.

This Gambian stew works well for weeknight dinners and even better as leftovers for lunch the next day. Serve it with rice, flatbread, or a simple green salad. Whether enjoyed fresh from the pot or reheated, it’s a flavorful, wholesome meal that fits easily into any plant-based rotation.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

Cook the Gambian stew

A creamy, protein-packed Gambian stew with peanut hummus, sweet potatoes, and spices, perfect for easy weeknight dinners or next-day lunches. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr Cook Time 55 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients Stew 1 large onion finely diced

2 red or green chilies deseeded and finely sliced

4 cloves garlic finely chopped

½-1 tsp chili powder depending on how much heat you like

2 tsp ground cumin

6 large tomatoes roughly chopped or use 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

200 g smooth peanut butter

3 tbsp tomato purée

800 g sweet potato butternut squash or pumpkin, peeled and cut into 2cm cubes

800 ml vegan stock

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Juice of ½ a lemon Easy peanut hummus (optional) 1 x 400 g tin chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 clove garlic crushed

3 tbsp smooth peanut butter use tahini if you’d rather make classic hummus

2 tbsp olive oil

⅛ tsp ground cumin

Juice of 1 lime or ½ a lemon

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper Instructions Stew In a large non-stick pan or wok, fry the onion soft and golden.

Stir through the garlic, fresh chilli and cumin seeds (if using) and fry for a further 2 minutes.

If using ground cumin add here along with the chilli powder. Heat for a further minute.

Stir in the tomatoes, peanut butter, tomato puree and sweet potato before adding the stock.

Bring to the boil and then simmer for 35-45 minutes until reduced and thickened and the sweet potato is soft. Stir occasionally to make sure it doesn’t stick to the pan.

Stir through the lemon juice and cannellini beans/butter beans/chickpeas (if using) 5 minutes before the end of cooking time.

Taste the stew and add salt and pepper if necessary. Easy peanut hummus Using a high-speed blender or food processor, blend all of the ingredients until smooth.

Serve on the side of the stew with any of the optional serving suggestions below. Serving suggestions: brown rice, chapatis, crushed peanuts, crusty bread, fresh chili peppers (remove the seeds for less heat or fry first), fried kale, garlic bread, hummus, leafy green salad, mixed seeds, quinoa, roasted or steamed vegetables, vegan plain yoghurt

