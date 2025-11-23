Gambian Stew With Easy Peanut Hummus (Domoda)

This Gambian stew with easy peanut hummus from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club is a high-protein, gluten-free dish that brings West African flavors to your table. The creamy peanut sauce pairs with tender sweet potatoes and tomatoes for a rich, filling base. The easy peanut hummus adds even more protein and healthy fats, making the meal both nourishing and balanced.
Sweet potatoes give natural sweetness and a boost of fiber and vitamins, while the peanut butter creates a smooth, savory sauce. The recipe combines everyday ingredients like garlic, cumin, and lemon juice for depth without effort. It’s easy to prepare and uses affordable, accessible staples.
Read more: Courgette, Leek, White Bean And Kale Stew
This Gambian stew works well for weeknight dinners and even better as leftovers for lunch the next day. Serve it with rice, flatbread, or a simple green salad. Whether enjoyed fresh from the pot or reheated, it’s a flavorful, wholesome meal that fits easily into any plant-based rotation.
This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.
Cook the Gambian stew
Ingredients
Stew
- 1 large onion finely diced
- 2 red or green chilies deseeded and finely sliced
- 4 cloves garlic finely chopped
- ½-1 tsp chili powder depending on how much heat you like
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 6 large tomatoes roughly chopped or use 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
- 200 g smooth peanut butter
- 3 tbsp tomato purée
- 800 g sweet potato butternut squash or pumpkin, peeled and cut into 2cm cubes
- 800 ml vegan stock
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- Juice of ½ a lemon
Easy peanut hummus (optional)
- 1 x 400 g tin chickpeas drained and rinsed
- 1 clove garlic crushed
- 3 tbsp smooth peanut butter use tahini if you’d rather make classic hummus
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ⅛ tsp ground cumin
- Juice of 1 lime or ½ a lemon
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
Instructions
Stew
- In a large non-stick pan or wok, fry the onion soft and golden.
- Stir through the garlic, fresh chilli and cumin seeds (if using) and fry for a further 2 minutes.
- If using ground cumin add here along with the chilli powder. Heat for a further minute.
- Stir in the tomatoes, peanut butter, tomato puree and sweet potato before adding the stock.
- Bring to the boil and then simmer for 35-45 minutes until reduced and thickened and the sweet potato is soft. Stir occasionally to make sure it doesn’t stick to the pan.
- Stir through the lemon juice and cannellini beans/butter beans/chickpeas (if using) 5 minutes before the end of cooking time.
- Taste the stew and add salt and pepper if necessary.
Easy peanut hummus
- Using a high-speed blender or food processor, blend all of the ingredients until smooth.
- Serve on the side of the stew with any of the optional serving suggestions below.
Read more: This One-Pan Ramen Is Ready In 30 Minutes