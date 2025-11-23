X
Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

Gambian Stew With Easy Peanut Hummus (Domoda)

Try this African-style stew for dinner tonight

Gambian stew with easy peanut hummus with sweet potato, lemon, onion, and chili Creamy, nutty, and comforting, this stew is perfect for cold evenings - Media Credit: Viva's Vegan Recipe Club
This Gambian stew with easy peanut hummus from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club is a high-protein, gluten-free dish that brings West African flavors to your table. The creamy peanut sauce pairs with tender sweet potatoes and tomatoes for a rich, filling base. The easy peanut hummus adds even more protein and healthy fats, making the meal both nourishing and balanced.

Sweet potatoes give natural sweetness and a boost of fiber and vitamins, while the peanut butter creates a smooth, savory sauce. The recipe combines everyday ingredients like garlic, cumin, and lemon juice for depth without effort. It’s easy to prepare and uses affordable, accessible staples.

This Gambian stew works well for weeknight dinners and even better as leftovers for lunch the next day. Serve it with rice, flatbread, or a simple green salad. Whether enjoyed fresh from the pot or reheated, it’s a flavorful, wholesome meal that fits easily into any plant-based rotation.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

Cook the Gambian stew

A creamy, protein-packed Gambian stew with peanut hummus, sweet potatoes, and spices, perfect for easy weeknight dinners or next-day lunches.
Gambian stew with easy peanut hummus with sweet potato, lemon, onion, and chili
Duration1 hour
Cook Time55 minutes
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

Stew
  • 1 large onion finely diced
  • 2 red or green chilies deseeded and finely sliced
  • 4 cloves garlic finely chopped
  • ½-1 tsp chili powder depending on how much heat you like
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • 6 large tomatoes roughly chopped or use 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
  • 200 g smooth peanut butter
  • 3 tbsp tomato purée
  • 800 g sweet potato butternut squash or pumpkin, peeled and cut into 2cm cubes
  • 800 ml vegan stock
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • Juice of ½ a lemon
Easy peanut hummus (optional)
  • 1 x 400 g tin chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 1 clove garlic crushed
  • 3 tbsp smooth peanut butter use tahini if you’d rather make classic hummus
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • tsp ground cumin
  • Juice of 1 lime or ½ a lemon
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper

Instructions

Stew

  • In a large non-stick pan or wok, fry the onion soft and golden.
  • Stir through the garlic, fresh chilli and cumin seeds (if using) and fry for a further 2 minutes.
  • If using ground cumin add here along with the chilli powder. Heat for a further minute.
  • Stir in the tomatoes, peanut butter, tomato puree and sweet potato before adding the stock.
  • Bring to the boil and then simmer for 35-45 minutes until reduced and thickened and the sweet potato is soft. Stir occasionally to make sure it doesn’t stick to the pan.
  • Stir through the lemon juice and cannellini beans/butter beans/chickpeas (if using) 5 minutes before the end of cooking time.
  • Taste the stew and add salt and pepper if necessary.

Easy peanut hummus

  • Using a high-speed blender or food processor, blend all of the ingredients until smooth.
  • Serve on the side of the stew with any of the optional serving suggestions below.
Serving suggestions: brown rice, chapatis, crushed peanuts, crusty bread, fresh chili peppers (remove the seeds for less heat or fry first), fried kale, garlic bread, hummus, leafy green salad, mixed seeds, quinoa, roasted or steamed vegetables, vegan plain yoghurt

The Author

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club

Viva! is a UK-registered charity which educates people about the realities of factory farming and how it impacts our health, the planet and animals.

More by Viva's Vegan Recipe Club

