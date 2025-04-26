‘5 Plant-Based Foods My Family Eats Every Week’

Jenné Claiborne, a vegan chef and content creator known for her YouTube channel SweetPotatoSoul, recently shared the five vegan food essentials she and her daughter eat daily. Claiborne, who has been vegan since 2011 and raised her six-year-old daughter on a plant-based diet since birth, uses her platform to show how vegan living can be practical, nourishing, and satisfying for families.

In her latest video, she breaks down simple, whole foods that she relies on every week. “These five foods are nutritious, they are versatile, they are inexpensive, you can find them anywhere,” Claiborne says. The aim, she adds, is to help people who are new to plant-based eating – or those who want to incorporate more whole foods into their diet – start with ingredients that are accessible and nutrient-dense.

Here are the five vegan foods Claiborne eats every day and why they’re worth considering for your own routine.

Sweet potatoes

As the name of her channel suggests, sweet potatoes are a staple in Claiborne’s home. She describes them as her favorite food and highlights both their flavor and nutritional value. “Sweet potatoes are so nutritious,” she says, later adding: “They act as fuel, giving your body energy that you need to think clearly, to move your body, and be active.”

Sweet potatoes are complex carbohydrates that contain fiber, beta-carotene (a powerful antioxidant that converts to vitamin A), and vitamin C, which supports immunity and skin health. Claiborne notes that vitamin C “is also great for something else: collagen production.”

Beyond their health benefits, sweet potatoes are easy to cook and can be used in both sweet and savory dishes. Claiborne has published recipes on her website ranging from sweet potato pie to air-fried wedges and even a sweet potato latte.

Lentils

Another daily essential for Claiborne is lentils. “There’s nothing you cannot do with lentils,” she says, listing soups, salads, lentil loaves, and tacos as just a few examples.

Lentils are a type of legume and are rich in plant-based protein, iron, zinc, and fiber. They also contain complex carbohydrates, which support sustained energy levels. Claiborne pointed out that lentils are convenient and affordable: “You can cook lentils in the Instant Pot in just 10 minutes.”

She emphasizes that healthy eating does not have to be expensive, noting that lentils are widely available and budget-friendly.

Flax seeds

YouTube/SweetPotatoSoul It’s important to grind up flax seeds before eating them

Claiborne and her daughter consume flax seeds daily, primarily for their omega-3 fatty acids. “Omega-3 fatty acids are necessary for brain, heart, and immunity health,” she says. Flax seeds are among the best plant-based sources of these fats, alongside walnuts.

Claiborne recommends purchasing whole flax seeds and grinding them at home in small batches to retain freshness and nutrient content. “You need to grind them to be able to digest and take advantage of the nutrients inside,” she explains.

Flax seeds are a regular addition to her morning oatmeal and smoothies and are also used in baking as an egg replacement. She notes that they are “available everywhere” and can be incorporated into a variety of dishes.

Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables – including kale, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and collard greens – feature in Claiborne’s meals every day. “This category of foods is incredibly nutritious in so many ways,” she says.

These vegetables contain sulfur compounds that are beneficial to health but can produce a strong smell when overcooked. Claiborne suggests lightly steaming or roasting cruciferous vegetables to preserve nutrients and avoid bitterness.

She also notes that while these vegetables are common, many people don’t eat them regularly. “This is your reminder to eat them every day,” she says.

Sourdough bread

Sourdough is made through fermentation, a process that can make bread easier to digest. It typically contains only flour, water, salt, and a sourdough starter, making it less processed than many shelf-stable loaves. Because it spoils quickly, Claiborne stores it in the freezer to extend its shelf life.

She also highlights sourdough-based products such as pasta and crackers, which are now available from online retailers. “The gut bacteria in your belly love sourdough,” she adds

These five foods – sweet potatoes, lentils, flax seeds, cruciferous vegetables, and sourdough bread – form the foundation of Claiborne’s plant-based routine. According to her, they are nutritious, easy to prepare, and suitable for both adults and children. They also serve as a starting point for anyone looking to eat more whole, plant-based foods without overcomplicating their meals, and they’re great for kids too.

