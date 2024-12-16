X
Eating A Higher Ratio Of Plant Protein Supports Heart Health, Finds Study

Getting protein from plants is healthier and better for the planet

Photo shows a traditional meat-based burger (left) and a plant-based burger (right) side by side The new study is just the latest to indicate that plant-based foods are healthier than animal-based ones - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A new study indicates that eating a higher ratio of plant protein could reduce the risk of heart disease and support good overall heart health.

According to the study, a higher ratio of plant protein to animal protein is linked to lower risks of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and coronary heart disease (CHD).

Researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health led the study, which was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition earlier this month.

A growing body of research already suggests that eating more plant-based foods and less animal-based ones is preferable for human health, planetary health, and a sustainable food system. However, few dietary recommendations specify optimal portion sizes.

“The average American eats a 1:3 plant-to-animal protein ratio,” said Andrea Glenn, lead study author and visiting scientist in the Department of Nutrition. “Our findings suggest a ratio of at least 1:2 is much more effective in preventing CVD. For CHD prevention, a ratio of 1:1.3 or higher should come from plants.”

The researchers did find that risk reduction for CVD begins to plateau at around 1:2, but that as higher rations of plant protein are consumed CHD risk continues to fall.

‘Most of us’ need to shift to plant proteins, says study author

Photo shows a selection of plant-based proteins, including nuts, beans, pulses, vegetables, and more
Adobe Stock Even eating slightly less animal protein in favor of plant protein could lower CVD risk

Work on the new study included the analysis of 30 years of data about over 200,000 US-based adults, including relevant dietary, lifestyle, and heart health information. The data also included over 16,118 cases of CVD, over 10,000 of CHD, and over 6,000 of strokes.

In the US, heart disease is the leading cause of death. In 2022 alone, over 700,000 people died of heart disease nationwide, the equivalent of one out of every five deaths.

The researchers noted that the risk reductions they documented in this study are most likely driven by the replacement of red and processed meat with a selection of plant-based sources. They particularly highlighted nuts and legumes, which have separately been found to improve cardiometabolic risk factors like blood pressure and inflammation.

“Most of us need to begin shifting our diets toward plant-based proteins,” said Frank Hu, senior study author and Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology. “We can do so by cutting down on meat, especially red and processed meats, and eating more legumes and nuts. Such a dietary pattern is beneficial not just for human health but also the health of our planet.”

