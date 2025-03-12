If you’ve never had apple tacos before, you’re seriously missing out. This curried cauliflower and apple mini taco recipe is a perfect mix of sweet and savory that’s excellent for entertaining guests.

Making this recipe couldn’t be easier – as well as the apple and cauliflower, you just need curry powder, coconut oil, soft mini tacos, plus some salt, pepper, and fresh coriander and chilies to serve.

These mini tacos are a great hassle-free recipe to make for parties or gatherings. They’re very easy to prepare, taste amazing, and don’t require any elaborate ingredients. In fact, you may already have a lot of these ingredients in your cupboard.

Easy curried cauliflower and apple mini tacos

These cauliflower and apple tacos are tasty, easy to make, and require just seven ingredients. No ratings yet Servings 16 portions Ingredients 2 JAZZ apples (cored, skin on, diced into small cubes)

1 cauliflower (broken down into smallish florets)

1 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp coconut oil

Soft mini tacos

Salt/pepper

Coriander and fresh chilies to serve Instructions Preheat oven to 180C.

Break the cauliflower up into small florets, place in a bowl.

Core the apple and dice into small cubes.

Add the curry powder and then mix so everything is well covered.

Heat the coconut oil on a tray in the oven and when it is hot, add the curried cauliflower and the apple.

Roast for 15-20 mins until nicely colored.

Once cooked, serve on soft mini tacos and garnish with coriander and fresh chilies.

