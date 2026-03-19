This herb miso coconut bowl makes a quick, high-protein meal that comes together in about 20 minutes. It works well when your fridge looks full of odds and ends and you need a plan. The bowl combines rice, tofu, and greens with a creamy herb sauce that pulls everything together.

Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg shares this recipe as her go-to fridge clean-out bowl. Coconut milk and white miso form the base of the sauce, while parsley, basil, and mint add brightness. Lime juice and sesame oil keep the flavor sharp and balanced. Tofu and edamame supply plant protein, and vegetables like sugar snap peas and scallions add crunch.

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Serve the bowl warm with steamed rice as the base. Add whatever herbs or vegetables you have on hand and adjust the mix to suit your pantry. This recipe adapts easily and keeps weeknight cooking simple without sacrificing flavor.

Prepping a herb miso coconut bowl

Try this herb miso coconut bowl for a quick, high-protein vegan meal. A creamy miso and coconut sauce ties together rice, tofu, and fresh vegetables in a versatile, 20-minute dish. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Servings 1 Ingredients Sauce Ingredients ½ cup coconut milk stirred

1 Tbsp white miso paste

Small handful of parsley basil, and mint

Juice of ½ a lime

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

Fresh cracked black pepper to taste Bowl Ingredients (Suggested): Steamed white rice

Pan fried tofu

Edamame

Sugar snap peas

Scallions Instructions Blend all ingredients together to make the sauce.

Assemble the rice bowl together (use whatever veggies you have on hand!) and pour sauce on top. Enjoy!

This recipe was republished with permission from Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg. You can find the original here.

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