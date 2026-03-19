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Lunch Vegan Recipes

Herb Miso Coconut Bowl

This bowl is full of greens

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2 Minutes Read

herb miso coconut bowl with edamame, sugar snap peas, and more This 20-minute dish is a great way to clear out veggies in your fridge - Media Credit: Meghan Johnsson
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This herb miso coconut bowl makes a quick, high-protein meal that comes together in about 20 minutes. It works well when your fridge looks full of odds and ends and you need a plan. The bowl combines rice, tofu, and greens with a creamy herb sauce that pulls everything together.

Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg shares this recipe as her go-to fridge clean-out bowl. Coconut milk and white miso form the base of the sauce, while parsley, basil, and mint add brightness. Lime juice and sesame oil keep the flavor sharp and balanced. Tofu and edamame supply plant protein, and vegetables like sugar snap peas and scallions add crunch.

Read more: Try This Roasted Summer Veggie Penne With Chickpeas

Serve the bowl warm with steamed rice as the base. Add whatever herbs or vegetables you have on hand and adjust the mix to suit your pantry. This recipe adapts easily and keeps weeknight cooking simple without sacrificing flavor.

Prepping a herb miso coconut bowl

Try this herb miso coconut bowl for a quick, high-protein vegan meal. A creamy miso and coconut sauce ties together rice, tofu, and fresh vegetables in a versatile, 20-minute dish.
herb miso coconut bowl with edamame, sugar snap peas, and more
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Duration20 minutes
Servings1

Ingredients

Sauce Ingredients
  • ½ cup coconut milk stirred
  • 1 Tbsp white miso paste
  • Small handful of parsley basil, and mint
  • Juice of ½ a lime
  • 1 tsp toasted sesame oil
  • Fresh cracked black pepper to taste
Bowl Ingredients (Suggested):
  • Steamed white rice
  • Pan fried tofu
  • Edamame
  • Sugar snap peas
  • Scallions

Instructions

  • Blend all ingredients together to make the sauce.
  • Assemble the rice bowl together (use whatever veggies you have on hand!) and pour sauce on top. Enjoy!

This recipe was republished with permission from Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg. You can find the original here.

Read more: Pomegranate Molasses Bean Salad

Tagged

coconut

high protein

miso

recipes

tofu

vegan recipes

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The Author

Meghan Johnsson

Meghan Johnsson has built her culinary career on a commitment to plant-based cooking. Trained at the Institute of Culinary Education, New York, and subsequently at Eleven Madison Park, a three-Michelin-star restaurant known for its entirely plant-based menu. Johnsson’s cooking features forward yet layered flavors, deliberately at odds with the puritan expectations that often attach to vegan food. Through her plates, she argues that indulgence isn’t restrained to only animal fat; through her platform, Vegan Meg, she develops recipes that make this point unmistakably.

More by Meghan Johnsson

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