This pomegranate molasses bean salad by Natlicious Food is a fresh and filling dish that makes for a quick, easy lunch. The recipe combines protein-rich beans with crisp vegetables and herbs, all tied together with a tangy dressing. Pomegranate molasses, made by reducing pomegranate juice into a thick syrup, adds a sweet and sour flavor that lifts the whole salad.
The beans give a hearty base full of protein and fiber, while red pepper and spring onion add crunch and brightness. Fresh parsley and garlic bring a sharp, herbal kick, and the dressing blends the pomegranate molasses with olive oil and apple cider vinegar, creating a balance of richness, tang, and depth. Top with a pinch of oregano to round out the flavor.
To serve, spread a layer of creamy hummus on a plate, pile the bean salad on top, and finish with a drizzle of olive oil. Enjoy it with toasted sourdough or a bread of your choice, perfect for dipping into the hummus and salad mix. Overall, the dish is wholesome, colorful, and versatile. It works for a light meal, a side dish, and even as a shareable platter for gatherings and parties.
Make this pomegranate molasses bean salad
Ingredients
- 240 g white beans from a can drained and rinsed
- 1 pointy red pepper
- 1 spring onion
- A handful of fresh parsley
- 1 clove of elephant garlic
- 1 tablespoon of each olive oil, pomegranate molasses, and apple cider vinegar
- Salt and pepper
- A pinch of dried oregano
Serve with
- Hummus
- Bread
- A drizzle of olive oil
Instructions
- Add the beans in a large mixing bowl.
- Cut the pepper and spring onion in small pieces and add them into the bowl.
- Then chop the parsley and add it into the bowl too, along with the crushed clove of garlic.
- Add all the remaining ingredients and mix to combine. At this point taste and adjust the seasoning to your preference.
- Spread a generous layer of hummus on a plate, then add the bean mixture on top and enjoy with some toasted sourdough bread.
This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.