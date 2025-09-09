This pomegranate molasses bean salad by Natlicious Food is a fresh and filling dish that makes for a quick, easy lunch. The recipe combines protein-rich beans with crisp vegetables and herbs, all tied together with a tangy dressing. Pomegranate molasses, made by reducing pomegranate juice into a thick syrup, adds a sweet and sour flavor that lifts the whole salad.

The beans give a hearty base full of protein and fiber, while red pepper and spring onion add crunch and brightness. Fresh parsley and garlic bring a sharp, herbal kick, and the dressing blends the pomegranate molasses with olive oil and apple cider vinegar, creating a balance of richness, tang, and depth. Top with a pinch of oregano to round out the flavor.

To serve, spread a layer of creamy hummus on a plate, pile the bean salad on top, and finish with a drizzle of olive oil. Enjoy it with toasted sourdough or a bread of your choice, perfect for dipping into the hummus and salad mix. Overall, the dish is wholesome, colorful, and versatile. It works for a light meal, a side dish, and even as a shareable platter for gatherings and parties.

Make this pomegranate molasses bean salad

Bright and tangy, this pomegranate molasses bean salad is packed with protein and fiber. Served over hummus with sourdough on the side, it makes a fresh and easy lunch. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 240 g white beans from a can drained and rinsed

1 pointy red pepper

1 spring onion

A handful of fresh parsley

1 clove of elephant garlic

1 tablespoon of each olive oil, pomegranate molasses, and apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper

A pinch of dried oregano Serve with Hummus

Bread

A drizzle of olive oil Instructions Add the beans in a large mixing bowl.

Cut the pepper and spring onion in small pieces and add them into the bowl.

Then chop the parsley and add it into the bowl too, along with the crushed clove of garlic.

Add all the remaining ingredients and mix to combine. At this point taste and adjust the seasoning to your preference.

Spread a generous layer of hummus on a plate, then add the bean mixture on top and enjoy with some toasted sourdough bread.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

