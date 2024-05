Are you in the mood for a crisp summer salad full of plant protein? Then this vegan chickpea rainbow salad recipe by Natlicious Food is for you. This salad is a vibrant and nutritious dish, combining an array of colorful vegetables with protein-packed chickpeas. This salad features ingredients like bell peppers, red onion, cucumber, avocado, and cherry tomatoes, which provide a variety of vitamins and other nutrients. The chickpeas add a substantial protein boost, making this salad a balanced and satisfying meal option. The recipe is not only visually appealing but also supports a healthy diet by incorporating a diverse range of nutrients from fresh, whole foods.

The dressing for this chickpea rainbow salad is light and tangy, enhancing the natural flavors of the vegetables without overpowering them. Made with simple ingredients like lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs, the dressing adds a refreshing zest to the salad. This dish is perfect for meal prep, picnics, or a quick and healthy lunch.

What are some of the benefits of eating chickpeas? Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a nutrient-dense legume packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They are an excellent source of plant-based protein, making them a staple in many plant-based diets. Chickpeas are rich in dietary fiber, which aids digestion and helps maintain a healthy gut. They also contain essential vitamins such as folate, iron, phosphorus, and manganese, contributing to overall health and well-being.

Chickpea rainbow salad

This fresh and vibrant chickpea rainbow salad screams summer. It's vegan, nut-free, and gluten-free and can be used for meal prep. Don't be shy when it comes to this salad, play with veggie combinations and use this recipe as a base to make a salad you love. Top with simple yet tasty salad dressing and enjoy. No ratings yet Servings 3 people Ingredients For the chickpea salad base 1 small piece of red cabbage

1 red onion

½ red bell pepper

½ yellow bell pepper

1 avocado

1 spring onion

A handful of fresh parsley and dill

300 grams cooked chickpeas For the dressing 30 ml olive oil

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp carob syrup

½ tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp garlic granules

½ tsp chili flakes

1 tsp dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Thinly slice the cabbage and red onion.

Cut the peppers and avocado in small cubes.

Chop the spring onions, parsley and dill.

Add all the veggies in a large mixing bowl, along with the chickpeas.

Add all the dressing ingredients in a jar or bowl, combine well and add into the bowl with the veggies.

Mix to combine well and taste to adjust the seasoning to your preference. This salad makes a perfect meal for meal prep. If you can’t find carob syrup, you can use maple syrup instead.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can find the original here.

