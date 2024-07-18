X
Health & Fitness Lifestyle Science

Vegetable Oils Better For Your Heart Than Dairy Butter, Confirms New Study

A study has confirmed that high quality vegetable fats are better for heart health than dairy

By

2 Minutes Read

Olive oil on display at a supermarket Olive oil is a more heart-friendly choice than butter, the study found - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A new study says that switching from saturated animal-derived fats like dairy butter to unsaturated oils from olives and nuts is better for your heart.

Read more: Dr Matthew Nagra Unveils Major Review On Vegan Meat And Heart Health

Swapping saturated animal fats for unsaturated plant-based fats affects the fat composition in a person’s blood, which in turn reduces their risk of developing cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. The new research confirms both the possibility of measuring diet-related fat changes in the blood and the impact of such changes on long-term health.

Nature Medicine published the study earlier this month. Scientists from universities all over the world collaborated on it, including senior author Clemens Wittenbecher, the research leader at Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“Our study confirms with even more certainty the health benefits of a diet high in unsaturated plant fats such as the Mediterranean diet and could help provide targeted dietary advice to those who would benefit most from changing their eating habits,” Wittenbecher told Science Daily.

Read more: One Third Of Brits Back Plant-Based Shift In Hospitals

How dietary changes affect health markers

Butter melting in a pan
Adobe Stock Butter is a widely used fat in cooking

While the World Health Organization (WHO), vegan healthcare professionals, and even certain governments already encourage the adoption of more plant-based diets, existing studies on the precise health benefits of these foods were limited.

This new research carefully analyzed fats in the blood, or lipids, using the extremely detailed scientific methods of lipidomics. It cross-referenced new dietary intervention studies with previous cohort studies featuring long-term health tracking.

“Diet is so complex that it is often difficult to draw conclusive evidence from a single study”, continued Wittenbecher. “Our approach of using lipidomics to combine intervention studies with highly controlled diets and prospective cohort studies with long-term health tracking can overcome current limitations in nutrition research.”

A major review published earlier this year assessed 23 years of existing studies on vegetarian diets and health to conclude that eating more plant-based foods lowered the risk of heart disease and cancer, as well as “significantly” improving overall health.

Read more: Is Processed Vegan Food Bad For Your Heart? A Fact Check

Tagged

butter

health

news

nutrition

saturated fat

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active