These gingerbread quick soak overnight oats make a cozy, festive breakfast that takes almost no effort. They use gluten-free oats, grated apple, warm spices, and plant-based yogurt to create a creamy bowl with classic gingerbread flavor. After mixing the ingredients, the oats only need a short soak to thicken, so you can enjoy them the same morning without waiting overnight.

This recipe works well for busy days when you still want something nourishing. The combination of chia, flax, and hemp seeds adds extra texture and fiber, while protein powder helps make the oats more filling. Everything comes together quickly, making this a practical option for weekday mornings or holiday downtime.

Read more: This Pumpkin Granola Is A Tasty Festive Breakfast

You can also dress up the oats with seasonal toppings. Sticky molasses apples, gingerbread cookie pieces, or a drizzle of maple syrup add extra flavor and make the bowl feel more festive. Simple to prep, these oats offer a warm, spiced breakfast that fits naturally into the holiday season.

Make these gingerbread quick soak overnight oats for breakfast

These gingerbread quick soak overnight oats come together fast and turn creamy after a short soak, making them an easy festive breakfast. Warm spices, plant-based yogurt, and grated apple add flavor and texture for a cozy holiday start. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients For the Oats: 1 apple cored and grated

80 g rolled oats

2 tbsp ground flaxseed

2 tbsp chia seeds

2 tbsp hulled hemp seeds

280 ml boiling water

120 ml plant-based milk

120 g dairy-free vanilla yoghurt

40 g vegan vanilla protein powder Spices: 1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground nutmeg For the Apple: 1 apple cored and cubed

2 tsp molasses

2 tbsp orange juice

¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp cinnamon To Serve: 2-4 tbsp extra dairy-free vanilla yoghurt

Gingerbread cookies

2-3 tbsp coconut or maple syrup

2 tbsp crushed pecans Instructions Add the grated apple, oats, flaxseed, chia seeds and hemp seeds to a bowl and stir. Pour over the boiling water and stir well.

Leave to rest for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the apple topping. Add all of the ingredients to a small saucepan and cook over a medium-high heat, with a lid on for 5-7 minutes. Stir every few minutes to stop the apples sticking and they’re ready when they have softened and are delicious.

For the oats, add in the spices, plant-based milk, yoghurt and protein powder and stir until creamy.

Divide the oats into two bowls and top with the yoghurt, apple, gingerbread cookies, some pecans and syrup.

Enjoy straight away or cover and keep in the fridge for 2-3 days.

This recipe comes from Amy Lanza at Nourishing Amy, which you can find here. Buy her cookbook Nourishing Vegan Every Day and find her Instagram here.

Read more: Spicy Southwestern Breakfast Burrito