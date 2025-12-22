X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Gingerbread Quick Soak Overnight Oats

These overnight oats are festive, spiced, and layered with flavor

2 Minutes Read

gingerbread quick soak overnight oats with apple, chia seeds, hemp seeds, and flax Serve your overnight oats with vegan gingerbread cookies and crushed pecans for a truly festive breakfast - Media Credit: Nourishing Amy
These gingerbread quick soak overnight oats make a cozy, festive breakfast that takes almost no effort. They use gluten-free oats, grated apple, warm spices, and plant-based yogurt to create a creamy bowl with classic gingerbread flavor. After mixing the ingredients, the oats only need a short soak to thicken, so you can enjoy them the same morning without waiting overnight.

This recipe works well for busy days when you still want something nourishing. The combination of chia, flax, and hemp seeds adds extra texture and fiber, while protein powder helps make the oats more filling. Everything comes together quickly, making this a practical option for weekday mornings or holiday downtime.

You can also dress up the oats with seasonal toppings. Sticky molasses apples, gingerbread cookie pieces, or a drizzle of maple syrup add extra flavor and make the bowl feel more festive. Simple to prep, these oats offer a warm, spiced breakfast that fits naturally into the holiday season.

Make these gingerbread quick soak overnight oats for breakfast

These gingerbread quick soak overnight oats come together fast and turn creamy after a short soak, making them an easy festive breakfast. Warm spices, plant-based yogurt, and grated apple add flavor and texture for a cozy holiday start.
gingerbread quick soak overnight oats with apple, chia seeds, hemp seeds, and flax
No ratings yet
Duration45 minutes
Cook Time5 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

For the Oats:
  • 1 apple cored and grated
  • 80 g rolled oats
  • 2 tbsp ground flaxseed
  • 2 tbsp chia seeds
  • 2 tbsp hulled hemp seeds
  • 280 ml boiling water
  • 120 ml plant-based milk
  • 120 g dairy-free vanilla yoghurt
  • 40 g vegan vanilla protein powder
Spices:
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp ground ginger
  • ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
For the Apple:
  • 1 apple cored and cubed
  • 2 tsp molasses
  • 2 tbsp orange juice
  • ¼ tsp ground ginger
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon
To Serve:
  • 2-4 tbsp extra dairy-free vanilla yoghurt
  • Gingerbread cookies
  • 2-3 tbsp coconut or maple syrup
  • 2 tbsp crushed pecans

Instructions

  • Add the grated apple, oats, flaxseed, chia seeds and hemp seeds to a bowl and stir. Pour over the boiling water and stir well.
  • Leave to rest for 30 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, make the apple topping. Add all of the ingredients to a small saucepan and cook over a medium-high heat, with a lid on for 5-7 minutes. Stir every few minutes to stop the apples sticking and they’re ready when they have softened and are delicious.
  • For the oats, add in the spices, plant-based milk, yoghurt and protein powder and stir until creamy.
  • Divide the oats into two bowls and top with the yoghurt, apple, gingerbread cookies, some pecans and syrup.
  • Enjoy straight away or cover and keep in the fridge for 2-3 days.

This recipe comes from Amy Lanza at Nourishing Amy, which you can find here. Buy her cookbook Nourishing Vegan Every Day and find her Instagram here.

heading/author

The Author

Amy Lanza

Amy Lanza is the plant-based recipe developer, food and content creator, food stylist, and photographer behind Nourishing Amy. She is passionate about food, health, and happiness and promotes a mindful balance in life; from kale salads to chocolate cake, there is room for it all. The word “nourish” embodies Amy’s 360 holistic approach to well-being in which health is not only the foods on our plate, but how we think and feel. Amy’s work has been featured on the front covers of Vegan Life and PlantBased magazines. She has also been included in many other vegan publications such as Thrive. She shares her exclusive, plant-based recipes on www.nourishingamy.com and has 122K engaged followers on Instagram. She has worked with amazing well-known brands such as Panasonic, KitchenAid, Heinz, Flora, Divine Chocolate, Rude Health and BOSH among others.

