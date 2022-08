🐟 This is a sponsored recipe * [what is this?]

Gone are the days when “vegan seafood” was nothing more than an oxymoron – a distant dream, even. Now, after two years of research and development, fishless fish producers Current Foods are making waves. Bringing together ingredients like algae, pea protein, bamboo, and potato, the team at Current Foods have perfected vegan tuna, right down to the look, taste, and feel.

Unlike some other plant-based products, Current Foods’ Original Tuna Cubes pull through with nutritional benefits too. They’re rich in iron and B12 – and boast 175mg of omega-3 per packet – whilst remaining free from artificial flavors, microplastics, and mercury. Gluten-free and pregnancy-friendly, the only downside is that the vegan tuna is not (yet) available worldwide.

Until then, those in the US are in luck, and can purchase the product online. In Spain, Current Foods will soon be available at La Sirena, whilst Poke House locations around Italy all stock Current’s fish-free fish.

For more information, check out the Current Foods website.

Want to "sea" for yourself? Try out Current Foods' Tuna Cubes with this vegan sushi burrito recipe Duration 15 mins Prep Time 15 mins Servings 2 people Ingredients 150 grams of current food ahi tuna cubes

2 nori sheets seaweed

1 cup cooked sushi rice

1 –2 teaspoon sriracha sauce

½ cup matchstick carrots

½ cup of strips of cucumber

½ an avocado sliced

¼ cup kimchi ⅛ cup fresh coriander Instructions Attach two sheets of nori together wetting one inch of one side with water- keeping rough sides up. See photos. You will have one long sheet.

Spread 1 cup sushi rice evenly all the way to the side edges, leaving about 1 inch in front. ( see photos).

Spread rice with the Sriracha Sauce

Layer carrots, cucumber, avocado, kimchi, ahi tuna and coriander in the centre of the rice.

Gently roll it up, wetting the last inch of the nori to seal. Place on a paper towel seam side down. Let sit one minute, then cut in half and serve! You can find out more about Current Foods on Instagram , and get its vegan Tuna Cubes right here

