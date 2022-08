🐟 This is a sponsored recipe [what is this?]

The world loves seafood. A lot. Sushi, in particular, gets people’s mouths watering; according to Google Trends data, interest in sushi is at an all-time high, doubling in popularity in the last five years (and tripling in popularity in the last 10).

But, to the dismay of seafood enthusiasts everywhere, our oceans can’t keep up. Currently, one-third of the world’s commercial fish stocks are being pushed beyond their biological limits, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization says.

Overfishing takes a heavy toll on wildlife — it damages coral reefs, depletes fish stocks, throws food chains and ecosystems out of balance, and places more than one-third of sharks, rays, and chimaeras at risk of extinction, according to WWF.

A tasty solution

It’s concerns like these that inspired the team at Current Foods to get creative. And after two years of research and development, they emerged with something special: vegan seafood that rivals the “real thing.”

Fish, without the fish. Tuna, without the… you get it.

Using ingredients like pea protein, bamboo fiber, and algae oil, Current Foods has created Tuna Cubes and Filets (the latter is featured in the recipe below) that not only look, taste, and feel like conventional tuna, but offer nutritional benefits too.

Rich in iron, vitamin B12, and omega-3, but free from mercury, microplastics, and pesticides, Current Foods might just be the ocean’s best friend.

Do the planet a favor, and try it for yourself.

Those in the US can purchase Current’s Vegan Tuna Filets online. In Spain, it’s available at La Sirena and in Italy, you can find it at Poke House. To learn more, visit the Current Foods website.

Try out these (all-vegan) spicy tuna and avocado sushi sliders Duration 2 hrs 10 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 2 people Ingredients For the bun 1/2 cup sushi rice

1/2 teaspoon seasoned rice wine vinegar

Cooking spray For the spicy tuna 1 current foods tuna fillet sliced thinly

1 teaspoon vegan mayo

1/4 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

1/4 teaspoon sweet chilli sauce

1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tsp of soy sauce Toppings 1/4 avocado slice

1/4 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

1/2 tablespoon chopped coriander

1/2 tablespoon garlic crispy fried Instructions Prepare the sushi rice as per instructions. Add 1 tsp of rice wine vinegar and pack into ramekins, sprayed with non stick oil. Wrap in cling film and set aside in the fridge for at least 2 hours.

In a bowl, combine the tuna strips, vegan mayo, sriracha sauce, sweet chilli sauce, sesame oil and soy sauce and set aside.

To assemble the slider, slide one of the ‘buns’ out of the ramekin, layer the avocado, the spicy tuna mixture and top with the sauces, cilantro, fried garlic and onions.

Serve on a slate. You can find out more about Current Foods on Instagram , and get its vegan Tuna Filets here

