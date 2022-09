🐟 This is a sponsored recipe *[what is this?]

Fish has long been hailed as a health food. It’s often recommended in place of red meat (which comes with a host of health concerns), and is praised for its protein, iron, and essential omega-3 fatty acids.

But a growing bank of research is shining a light on the risks that come with eating seafood. Mercury, for example – a poison linked to neurological damage – is a chief concern. A 2013 study found that 84 percent of fish contains unsafe levels of mercury.

In a similar vein, separate research (a literature review published in 2020) concluded that 60 percent of the world’s fish contain microplastics.

So is fish actually good for you? And do we need to ditch it altogether?

Enter Current Foods

Two years of research and development led the small but determined team at Current Foods to something special: delicious, sustainable, and free from the risks tied to fish consumption, Current’s Vegan Tuna Filets are (almost) too good to be true.

The plant-based fish – delicately crafted from algae, radish, bamboo, and potato – is free from mercury, microplastics, gluten, artificial colors and flavors, and parasites (another concerning side effect of fish farming). It’s safe for people who are pregnant, and is enriched with omega-3s, iron, and B12.

Those in the US can purchase Current’s Vegan Tuna Filets online. In Spain, it’s available at La Sirena and in Italy, you can find it at Poke House.

Intrigued? Try it for yourself with the vegan grilled tuna steak recipe below.

Duration 36 mins Cook Time 6 mins Prep Time 30 mins Servings 2 people Ingredients 4 Current foods tuna filets

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup chopped Spring onions

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1/2 cup sesame seeds

1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon water Instructions In a zip-lock bag, combine the soy sauce, chopped onions, lemon juice, sesame oil, and fresh ginger. Shake everything around in the bag until it’s well combined.

Add the tuna filets to the bag, and shake until covered completely. Remove all air from the bag and leave to marinade for 20 minutes in the fridge.

Remove the filets from the bag and reserve the mixture for later.

Coat the filets in sesame seeds on a plate, until the surface is covered.

Add the sauce to a small saucepan, whisk in the cornstarch and heat until thickened.

Fry the steaks in a pan for around 3 minutes per side.

Slice into strips and serve on a long rectangular plate

Drizzle over the sauce and enjoy!

You can find out more about Current Foods on Instagram, and get its vegan Tuna Filets here.

