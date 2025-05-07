This tomato and coconut chickpea curry comes from Plant Protein by Gigi Grassia and is a comforting meal that’s packed with flavor. The combination of spices – turmeric, cumin, and fenugreek – gives it an aromatic depth, while coconut milk and tomatoes bring creaminess and tang to the dish.

It’s perfect for a family dinner or when you’re cooking for a group of friends. The recipe is simple, and cleanup is a breeze since it’s all made in one pot. Plus, it’s great for meal prep – make a large batch and store it in the fridge for a quick lunch or dinner during the week. It also freezes well for future meals.

Pair the tomato and coconut chickpea curry with rice, quinoa, or flatbread for a complete meal. Add pickled red onions or a dollop of plant-based yogurt on top for extra brightness and creaminess. This curry is a wholesome, flavorful dish everyone can enjoy!

Read more: Cauliflower, Butter Bean, And Chard Dhal

Making the coconut chickpea curry

For a warm and tasty dinner make this one pot tomato and coconut chickpea curry. It's spicy, rich, and full of wholesome ingredients. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients 1 onion diced

½ thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger root peeled and grated

4 garlic cloves very finely chopped

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon ground fenugreek

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon chili powder

1 tablespoon tomato purée paste

1 sweet potato chopped in small chunks

400 g chopped tomatoes fresh or tinned

600 g drained tinned chickpeas garbanzos

400 ml coconut milk

3–4 tablespoons nutritional yeast

Vegetable stock as needed

Olive oil for cooking To serve Small handful of coriander cilantro, chopped

Pickled red onions

Plant-based cream or yoghurt

Flatbreads

Rice or quinoa Instructions Heat a good glug of oil in a saucepan over a medium heat and fry the onion, ginger and garlic for 5–8 minutes until soft and golden.

Add the turmeric, fenugreek, cumin and chili powder and stir to combine, then add the tomato purée.

Stir again and let the flavor infuse for 6–8 minutes (if it starts sticking to the pan, add a splash of vegetable stock or water).

Add the chopped sweet potato, tomatoes and just enough stock to partially cover the potatoes.

Cover and simmer for 15–20 minutes until the potato is soft and you can mash it with a fork. If it starts to look dry at any point, add another splash of stock.

Once the potato is soft, add the chickpeas and coconut milk and stir to combine. Bring to a gentle boil, then season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.

Allow to cool for 8–10 minutes, then add the nutritional yeast and stir to combine.

Serve topped with coriander, pickled red onions and plant-based cream or yoghurt alongside rice or quinoa and flatbread.

Excerpted from Plant Protein by Gigi Grassia, published in 2025 by Greenfinch, an imprint of Quercus Editions Ltd. Photography by Kimberly Espinel.

Read more: This Miso Creamy Corn Pasta Is Completely Plant-Based