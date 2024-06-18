The Best Vegan Coleslaw Recipe For Summer

Coleslaw is a summer staple, a trusted side dish at BBQs, garden parties, and picnics all over the world. It’s traditionally heavy on animal products, containing egg-based mayo as well as dairy sour cream. But the below vegan coleslaw recipe is completely free from animal products.

It comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl, and it’s also oil-free. The dressing used is a homemade vegan mayo, which features white beans, soaked cashews, and mustard powder. Traditional coleslaw ingredients like dill, cabbage, carrot, and green onion also feature in this recipe. It’s bound to be a crowdpleaser at any summer event you’re planning.

Here’s how to make it.

Vegan coleslaw

Love it or hate it, coleslaw is a staple on American tables for a reason. There are a hundred ways to make it, but at its core, it’s simple, affordable, forgiving, and we think it’s damn tasty. If you love the slightly bitter crunch of cabbage wrapped in creamy mayo and dusted with dill, you’ll go crazy for the best vegan coleslaw with oil-free mayo No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 people Ingredients White bean mayo ⅓ cup raw cashews, soaked in water for 10 minutes

¾ cup canned cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

¼ cup water

1½ tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp mustard powder

½ tsp salt Best vegan coleslaw ½ cup white bean mayo

1 tsp dried dill

½ tsp lemon juice

¼ tsp onion powder

⅙ tsp black pepper

4 cups green cabbage, shredded

1 cup carrot, peeled or unpeeled and grated or shredded

¼ cup green onion, thinly sliced

2 tbsp fresh parsley, minced Instructions White bean mayo Drain the cashews (discard the soaking water) and place into your blender along with the remaining ingredients.

Blend until perfectly smooth and creamy. Best Vegan Coleslaw Place the White Bean Mayo, dill, lemon juice, onion powder, and black pepper into a mixing bowl and whisk until well combined.

Add the cabbage, carrot, green onion, and parsley and toss until the cabbage is coated well.

Serve immediately or let the flavors meld in the fridge for a few hours.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

