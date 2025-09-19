This red lentil dhal with mint and garlic is the ultimate autumnal meal. It’s high-protein, gluten-free, and completely plant-based. The Instant Pot method makes it quick enough for a weeknight dinner while still delivering deep, aromatic flavor.

Red lentils cook into a smooth, creamy base in just minutes. Garlic, ginger, and cumin seeds create a rich, savory start, while turmeric and garam masala add warmth and color. Dried or fresh mint brings a refreshing note that brightens the dish. A touch of chili offers gentle heat without overpowering the other flavors.

It takes only five minutes under pressure, then rests as the flavors develop. A garnish of fresh mint leaves and lemon juice adds brightness. The optional spiced tempering drizzled on top gives an extra flavor boost.

This recipe from Gluten-Free, Vegan Cooking in Your Instant Pot by Kathy Hester is simple yet flavorful. Serve it with rice or warm flatbread for a comforting, nourishing meal any night of the week.

Make your red lentil dhal with mint and garlic

This red lentil dhal with mint and garlic is an Indian dish with a twist. Creamy lentils meet fragrant spices and fresh mint for a comforting plant-based meal that’s quick enough for any weeknight. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients Sauté Ingredients ½ tbsp (8 ml) mild oil (or dry sauté to make oil-free)

1 tsp cumin seeds

4 large cloves garlic minced

1 tsp fresh ginger minced

1 green chili minced (optional)

1 tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp red chili powder or cayenne pepper use less for less heat

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp dried mint or 1 tbsp [6 g] finely chopped fresh mint Pressure Cooker Ingredients 4 cups (944 ml) water

1 cup 200 g red lentils washed and drained Before Serving 1½ tsp (9 g) salt or to taste Garnishes (optional) Sprinkle of dry mint leaves or a few fresh mint leaves

Dash of lemon juice Spice topping ½ tbsp (8 ml) cooking oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 large clove garlic sliced or chopped thin

¼–½ tsp cayenne pepper or red chili powder Instructions Turn your Instant Pot sauté setting on low. Add the oil and cook the cumin seeds for a few seconds. Add the garlic, ginger and green chili (if using). Sauté until the garlic becomes golden in color. Add the turmeric, red chili powder, garam masala and mint. Stir well.

Add the water and lentils. Cook on high pressure for 5 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally. Add the salt.

Garnish with mint leaves and/or a sprinkle of lemon juice (if using). Spice topping Heat the oil in a frying pan. Once the oil is hot, lower the heat to medium. Add the cumin seeds and garlic. Sauté until the garlic turns golden, then add the cayenne pepper and immediately turn off the heat. Stir well. Now add this mixture to the dal.

Reprinted with permission from Gluten-Free, Vegan Cooking in Your Instant Pot by Kathy Hester. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Kathy Hester.

