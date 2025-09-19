X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Red Lentil Dhal With Mint And Garlic

Make this dhal for a quick weeknight meal in your Instant Pot

red lentil dhal with mint and garlic made in an Instant Pot This flavorful dhal recipe is a great vegan Indian dinner - Media Credit: Kathy Hester
This red lentil dhal with mint and garlic is the ultimate autumnal meal. It’s high-protein, gluten-free, and completely plant-based. The Instant Pot method makes it quick enough for a weeknight dinner while still delivering deep, aromatic flavor.

Red lentils cook into a smooth, creamy base in just minutes. Garlic, ginger, and cumin seeds create a rich, savory start, while turmeric and garam masala add warmth and color. Dried or fresh mint brings a refreshing note that brightens the dish. A touch of chili offers gentle heat without overpowering the other flavors.

It takes only five minutes under pressure, then rests as the flavors develop. A garnish of fresh mint leaves and lemon juice adds brightness. The optional spiced tempering drizzled on top gives an extra flavor boost.

This recipe from Gluten-Free, Vegan Cooking in Your Instant Pot by Kathy Hester is simple yet flavorful. Serve it with rice or warm flatbread for a comforting, nourishing meal any night of the week.

Make your red lentil dhal with mint and garlic

This red lentil dhal with mint and garlic is an Indian dish with a twist. Creamy lentils meet fragrant spices and fresh mint for a comforting plant-based meal that’s quick enough for any weeknight.
red lentil dhal with mint and garlic made in an Instant Pot
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

Sauté Ingredients
  • ½ tbsp (8 ml) mild oil (or dry sauté to make oil-free)
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 4 large cloves garlic minced
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger minced
  • 1 green chili minced (optional)
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric
  • ½ tsp red chili powder or cayenne pepper use less for less heat
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • 1 tsp dried mint or 1 tbsp [6 g] finely chopped fresh mint
Pressure Cooker Ingredients
  • 4 cups (944 ml) water
  • 1 cup 200 g red lentils washed and drained
Before Serving
  • tsp (9 g) salt or to taste
Garnishes (optional)
  • Sprinkle of dry mint leaves or a few fresh mint leaves
  • Dash of lemon juice
Spice topping
  • ½ tbsp (8 ml) cooking oil
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1 large clove garlic sliced or chopped thin
  • ¼–½ tsp cayenne pepper or red chili powder

Instructions

  • Turn your Instant Pot sauté setting on low. Add the oil and cook the cumin seeds for a few seconds. Add the garlic, ginger and green chili (if using). Sauté until the garlic becomes golden in color. Add the turmeric, red chili powder, garam masala and mint. Stir well.
  • Add the water and lentils. Cook on high pressure for 5 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally. Add the salt.
  • Garnish with mint leaves and/or a sprinkle of lemon juice (if using).

Spice topping

  • Heat the oil in a frying pan. Once the oil is hot, lower the heat to medium. Add the cumin seeds and garlic. Sauté until the garlic turns golden, then add the cayenne pepper and immediately turn off the heat. Stir well. Now add this mixture to the dal.

Reprinted with permission from Gluten-Free, Vegan Cooking in Your Instant Pot by Kathy Hester. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Kathy Hester.

The Author

Kathy Hester

Kathy Hester is a blogger at Plant Based Instant Pot & Healthy Slow Cooking, recipe developer, and author of 11 cookbooks. She’s sold over 150,000 books to date and creates innovative cookbook promotion campaigns. Kathy started doing live Facebook videos a few years ago and found that it forged a strong connection with her audience. She took those skills and started doing live online cooking classes, in addition to working with brands on Facebook lives. She’s an avid teacher and loves to help people learn to do what they used to be afraid of.

