Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas And Veggies With Peanut Sauce

This gluten-free recipe for crunchy roasted chickpeas and veggies comes from Effortless Vegan by Sarah Nevins. Crispy chickpeas roast alongside sweet potatoes and broccoli for a mix of textures in every bite. A little oil, salt, and a hot oven do all the work in under 30 minutes. It’s quick, colorful, and packed with plant-based goodness.

While the veggies cook, you whisk together a sweet and spicy peanut sauce. Peanut butter, sriracha, maple syrup, and toasted sesame oil come together in a smooth, rich dressing. Once the roasted mix is golden and crisp, you toss it all with the sauce and serve it over rice.

Top each bowl with spring onions, cilantro, and peanuts for extra crunch and freshness. This dish is hearty and high in plant protein, with no gluten in sight. It works great for meal prep or a fast dinner.

Cook your crunchy roasted chickpeas and veggies

Crispy chickpeas, roasted veg, and a spicy peanut sauce – this dish does it all. It’s gluten-free, protein-packed, and full of flavor. Serve it over rice and top with fresh herbs for a no-fuss meal that hits every time. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 large sweet potato peeled and cut into 1/2-inch (1-cm) cubes

1 (15-oz [425-g]) can chickpeas drained and rinsed

3 cups (273 g) broccoli florets

2 tbsp (30 ml) avocado oil

½ tsp sea salt

4 cups (740 g) cooked rice

3 spring onions sliced

A small handful of fresh cilantro

Chopped peanuts Peanut Sauce 2 tbsp (30 ml) toasted sesame oil

⅓ cup (83 g) peanut butter

1 tbsp (15 ml) sriracha

1 tbsp (5 g) minced fresh ginger

2 tbsp (15 ml) pure maple syrup

2 tbsp (30 ml) gluten-free soy sauce

1 tbsp (15 ml) rice vinegar Instructions Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C, or gas mark 7). Lightly grease two large, nonstick baking sheets.

Add your sweet potato and chickpeas to one large baking sheet and your broccoli florets to the other. Drizzle both pans with oil, sprinkle salt over the top and toss each with your hands. Spread the sweet potatoes and chickpeas out evenly across their baking sheet, and spread the broccoli evenly across the other.

Place the sheets in the oven and bake for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, remove from the oven and stir the veggies around, flipping over most of the sweet potato pieces. Return the pans to the oven and roast for 5 to 10 minutes, until the sweet potato and broccoli are tender.

While the veggies are roasting, make the peanut sauce. Add the toasted sesame oil, peanut butter, sriracha, ginger, maple syrup, soy sauce and vinegar to a bowl. Whisk until combined. Taste and season as you see fit.

After you remove the vegetables and chickpeas from the oven, pour the peanut sauce over the top and mix everything together. Divide the veggies and chickpeas among four bowls and serve over rice. Top with spring onions, cilantro and peanuts.

Reprinted with permission from Effortless Vegan by Sarah Nevins. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Sarah Nevins.

