Dinner Vegan Recipes

Pear And Butter Bean Traybake

Add this traybake to your autumn dinner rotation

pear and butter bean traybake with new potatoes
This pear and butter bean traybake is a quick and easy dinner that comes together in one pan. Halved pears roast alongside baby carrots and new potatoes, picking up sweet and earthy flavors. The pears soften in the oven, adding a sweet contrast to the savory vegetables.

Butter beans bring plant-based protein to the dish, making it hearty enough to serve as a full meal. They’re added near the end so they stay tender but don’t overcook. Dried sage gives everything a warm, woody flavor, though rosemary works well too.

The recipe is perfect for busy weeknights. You just need to chop, toss, and roast. It’s simple, cozy, and packed with flavor. Try it with mushroom gravy if you want to round out the meal. The mix of sweet pears, creamy beans, and crispy potatoes hits all the right notes. This recipe comes from Five Ingredient Vegan: 100 Simple, Fast, Modern Recipes by Katy Beskow.

Read more: Warming Jerk Jackfruit With Pineapple, Corn, And Sweet Potato

Make your butter bean traybake

Try something different tonight with this pear and butter bean traybake with a tasty mushroom gravy.
pear and butter bean traybake with new potatoes
No ratings yet
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 2 Conference pears halved and cored
  • 6 mixed-colour baby carrots scrubbed and halved lengthways
  • 12 new potatoes washed
  • ½ tsp dried sage
  • 2 tbsp sunflower oil
  • 400 g canned butter (lima) beans drained and rinsed
  • Generous pinch of sea salt and black pepper

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas mark 6.
  • Arrange the pears, carrots and new potatoes in a roasting tin, then scatter with the dried sage. Drizzle with the sunflower oil and roast in the oven for 30 minutes.
  • Carefully remove the tin from the oven and add the butter beans evenly across the tin. Reduce the oven temperature to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4 and bake for a further 10 minutes.
  • Season generously with sea salt and black pepper just before serving.
  • If you can’t get hold of baby carrots, use two ordinary carrots, peeled and roughly chopped.
  • This recipe is delicious served with mushroom gravy, which brings the sweet and earthy flavors together.

Republished with permission from Five Ingredient Vegan: 100 Simple, Fast, Modern Recipes by Katy Beskow (Quadrille Publishing, 2020).

Read more: Aubergine And Lentil Stew

beans

butter beans

high protein

pear

recipes

vegan recipes

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to conscious living, the environment, wellness, and the plant-based lifestyle.

