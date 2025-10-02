This pear and butter bean traybake is a quick and easy dinner that comes together in one pan. Halved pears roast alongside baby carrots and new potatoes, picking up sweet and earthy flavors. The pears soften in the oven, adding a sweet contrast to the savory vegetables.

Butter beans bring plant-based protein to the dish, making it hearty enough to serve as a full meal. They’re added near the end so they stay tender but don’t overcook. Dried sage gives everything a warm, woody flavor, though rosemary works well too.

The recipe is perfect for busy weeknights. You just need to chop, toss, and roast. It’s simple, cozy, and packed with flavor. Try it with mushroom gravy if you want to round out the meal. The mix of sweet pears, creamy beans, and crispy potatoes hits all the right notes. This recipe comes from Five Ingredient Vegan: 100 Simple, Fast, Modern Recipes by Katy Beskow.

Make your butter bean traybake

Try something different tonight with this pear and butter bean traybake with a tasty mushroom gravy. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 2 Conference pears halved and cored

6 mixed-colour baby carrots scrubbed and halved lengthways

12 new potatoes washed

½ tsp dried sage

2 tbsp sunflower oil

400 g canned butter (lima) beans drained and rinsed

Generous pinch of sea salt and black pepper Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas mark 6.

Arrange the pears, carrots and new potatoes in a roasting tin, then scatter with the dried sage. Drizzle with the sunflower oil and roast in the oven for 30 minutes.

Carefully remove the tin from the oven and add the butter beans evenly across the tin. Reduce the oven temperature to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4 and bake for a further 10 minutes.

Season generously with sea salt and black pepper just before serving.

If you can’t get hold of baby carrots, use two ordinary carrots, peeled and roughly chopped.

This recipe is delicious served with mushroom gravy, which brings the sweet and earthy flavors together.

Republished with permission from Five Ingredient Vegan: 100 Simple, Fast, Modern Recipes by Katy Beskow (Quadrille Publishing, 2020).

