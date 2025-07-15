California Cobb Salad With Smoky Coconut Bacon

California Cobb salad is a hearty, crunchy dinner made with romaine lettuce, baked tofu, and homemade toppings. The tofu adds plant-based protein, while coconut bacon and sourdough croutons bring crisp, smoky bites. Creamy maple Dijon dressing ties everything together in just 30 minutes.

This recipe comes from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. It makes enough for two people or one person with lunch for the next day. The coconut bacon bakes quickly and adds depth without any animal products. The dressing is made with cashew butter and mustard, offering creaminess without oil or dairy.

The recipe uses pre-chopped romaine and ready-made tofu to save time. It also includes tomato, avocado, and green onions for freshness and flavor. Everything comes together with minimal prep and just one oven session. You can also add sprouts if you like a more traditional California feel.

The salad looks great plated and can be dressed at the table, depending on preference. It’s a full dinner that’s quick, high in protein, and has a great texture.

Prep your cobb salad

This fresh, protein-packed Cobb salad comes together fast and eats like a full meal. Crunchy, smoky, and creamy all at once, it’s built for busy evenings when you want something easy but still crave flavor and texture. No ratings yet Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients Coconut bacon 2 tbsp (30 ml) tamari

1½ tbsp (22 ml) maple syrup

1 tsp liquid smoke

¼ tsp salt

Several cracks of black pepper

¼ tsp cayenne or hot sauce

¾ cup (60 g) large coconut flakes Croutons 3 slices sourdough or gluten-free bread

Drizzle of olive oil

Salt and pepper

Pinch of garlic powder

2 green onions

1 large tomato

1 large ripe avocado

1 (8-oz [227-g]) package baked tofu Maple dijon dressing ¼ cup (60 ml) cashew butter

¼ cup (60 ml) Dijon mustard

2 tbsp (30 ml) maple syrup or agave nectar

2 tbsp (30 ml) apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp (30 ml) water (room temp or warm)

Salt and pepper to taste For the base 1 (9-oz [255-g]) bag chopped romaine Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F (176°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Make the coconut bacon. Mix the tamari, syrup, liquid smoke, salt, black pepper and cayenne in a bowl. Add the coconut flakes, toss gently with your hands and set aside.

Cut the bread into bite-size croutons, about ½ inch (13 mm). Put the croutons on a lined baking sheet. Toss with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper and a pinch of garlic powder.

Spread the coconut flakes on a lined baking sheet in a mostly single layer. They will be very sticky, but try to separate them as much as possible so they crisp up. Discard the leftover marinade.

Place the coconut and croutons in the oven. Bake the coconut bacon for 5 minutes, then flip and bake another 5 minutes. Leave the croutons in for another 5 minutes (15 minutes total). While the coconut and croutons are baking, dice the green onions and tomato.

Cut the avocado into chunks or slices, whichever you prefer! Dice the tofu into bite-size pieces. Take the coconut bacon out of the oven after 10 minutes, or when it looks crispy.

Make the dressing. Mix the cashew butter, mustard, syrup, vinegar, water, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

Divide the romaine between two large bowls. Top each salad with baked tofu, coconut bacon, green onions, avocado and tomato. Add a handful of sprouts if you’re feeling like a California hippy. FRESH TIP! I usually let people dress and mix their own salads. Some like dressing with a side of lettuce while others prefer to go easy on the sauce. Plus, the salads look much more attractive before being mixed!

Reprinted with permission from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Megan Sadd.

