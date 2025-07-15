X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

California Cobb Salad With Smoky Coconut Bacon

Make this vegan California cobb salad for a tasty summer dinner

By

2 Minutes Read

a bowl of California cobb salad with smoky coconut bacon This high-protein salad makes great leftovers - Media Credit: Megan Sadd
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

California Cobb salad is a hearty, crunchy dinner made with romaine lettuce, baked tofu, and homemade toppings. The tofu adds plant-based protein, while coconut bacon and sourdough croutons bring crisp, smoky bites. Creamy maple Dijon dressing ties everything together in just 30 minutes.

This recipe comes from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. It makes enough for two people or one person with lunch for the next day. The coconut bacon bakes quickly and adds depth without any animal products. The dressing is made with cashew butter and mustard, offering creaminess without oil or dairy.

Read more: Vegan Mushroom Calzone

The recipe uses pre-chopped romaine and ready-made tofu to save time. It also includes tomato, avocado, and green onions for freshness and flavor. Everything comes together with minimal prep and just one oven session. You can also add sprouts if you like a more traditional California feel.

The salad looks great plated and can be dressed at the table, depending on preference. It’s a full dinner that’s quick, high in protein, and has a great texture.

Prep your cobb salad

This fresh, protein-packed Cobb salad comes together fast and eats like a full meal. Crunchy, smoky, and creamy all at once, it’s built for busy evenings when you want something easy but still crave flavor and texture.
a bowl of California cobb salad with smoky coconut bacon
No ratings yet
Cook Time15 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

Coconut bacon
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) tamari
  • tbsp (22 ml) maple syrup
  • 1 tsp liquid smoke
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • Several cracks of black pepper
  • ¼ tsp cayenne or hot sauce
  • ¾ cup (60 g) large coconut flakes
Croutons
  • 3 slices sourdough or gluten-free bread
  • Drizzle of olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • Pinch of garlic powder
  • 2 green onions
  • 1 large tomato
  • 1 large ripe avocado
  • 1 (8-oz [227-g]) package baked tofu
Maple dijon dressing
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) cashew butter
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) Dijon mustard
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) maple syrup or agave nectar
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) water (room temp or warm)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
For the base
  • 1 (9-oz [255-g]) bag chopped romaine

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F (176°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
  • Make the coconut bacon. Mix the tamari, syrup, liquid smoke, salt, black pepper and cayenne in a bowl. Add the coconut flakes, toss gently with your hands and set aside.
  • Cut the bread into bite-size croutons, about ½ inch (13 mm). Put the croutons on a lined baking sheet. Toss with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper and a pinch of garlic powder.
  • Spread the coconut flakes on a lined baking sheet in a mostly single layer. They will be very sticky, but try to separate them as much as possible so they crisp up. Discard the leftover marinade.
  • Place the coconut and croutons in the oven. Bake the coconut bacon for 5 minutes, then flip and bake another 5 minutes. Leave the croutons in for another 5 minutes (15 minutes total). While the coconut and croutons are baking, dice the green onions and tomato.
  • Cut the avocado into chunks or slices, whichever you prefer! Dice the tofu into bite-size pieces. Take the coconut bacon out of the oven after 10 minutes, or when it looks crispy.
  • Make the dressing. Mix the cashew butter, mustard, syrup, vinegar, water, salt and pepper in a small bowl.
  • Divide the romaine between two large bowls. Top each salad with baked tofu, coconut bacon, green onions, avocado and tomato. Add a handful of sprouts if you’re feeling like a California hippy.
FRESH TIP!
I usually let people dress and mix their own salads. Some like dressing with a side of lettuce while others prefer to go easy on the sauce. Plus, the salads look much more attractive before being mixed!

Reprinted with permission from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Megan Sadd.

Read more: 5-Ingredient Coconut And Squash Traybake

Tagged

coconut bacon

high protein

recipes

salad

tofu

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Megan Sadd

Megan Sadd is the chef and photographer behind Carrots & Flowers, an inspired vegan blog and one of the top plant-based cooking resources on Facebook. After working behind the scenes as a producer on some of cable television’s most popular shows, Megan stepped into the kitchen and in front of the camera to show the world how delicious and fast vegan cooking can be. With a focus on creating easy recipes with complex flavors such as 20 Minute Vegan Quesadillas and Tomato Spicy Tuna Sushi, Megan launched Carrots & Flowers in 2015 to help transitioning vegans make the switch. Her dynamic recipe videos and easy cooking tutorials quickly built a broad community of Carrots & Flowers foodies who often describe her recipes as “life-changing.” Megan’s work has been featured by Thrive magazine, Vegan Life magazine, Huffington Post, Buzzfeed, Best of Vegan and feedfeed. Almost as comfortable on a comedy stage as she is in the kitchen, Megan loves balancing the sheer absurdity of being alive with the joy and responsibility of life as a new mom. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, daughter and three cats, where she’s probably sitting in traffic, admiring cloud formations and thinking about vegan cheese.

More by Megan Sadd

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active