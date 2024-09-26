Try This Miso Mustard Butter Bean Bake

For ultimate cozy fall vibes try BOSH!’s miso mustard bean bake. It’s a quick and flavorful vegan dish that’s ready in just 35 minutes. Butter beans take center stage here, offering a good source of plant protein, fiber, and essential nutrients like iron and magnesium. Their creamy texture and mild taste make them perfect for absorbing the dish’s bold flavors while providing a satisfying bite.
What sets this bake apart is the use of miso paste, which adds depth and umami. Miso, a fermented soybean paste, is not only rich in flavor but also packed with beneficial probiotics that support gut health. It’s also a source of essential minerals, like zinc and manganese, making it a great addition to a plant-based diet.
Combined with mustard, the miso creates a savory, tangy sauce that perfectly coats the butter beans, enhancing every bite. You’ll enjoy its comforting flavors and easy preparation, especially on nights you want something simple to cook.
Miso mustard bean bake
Ingredients
For the breadcrumb topping
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 200 g sourdough bread
- 10 g nutritional yeast
- 10 g fresh thyme
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the miso mustard butter bean bake
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 3 large leeks
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 1 lemon
- 3 400 g tins of butter beans
- 4 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp miso paste
- 10 g nutritional yeast
- 300 ml plant-based milk
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Prepare the breadcrumbs
- Pick the thyme leaves off the woody stalks.
- Rip the bread into the food processor and blitz into coarse crumbs.
- Warm the olive oil in the pan over a medium high heat.
- Add the breadcrumbs to the pan and stir for 2 minutes.
- Sprinkle the nutritional yeast, thyme leaves and a good pinch of salt and pepper over the breadcrumbs and continue to cook until the breadcrumbs are a nice golden brown.
- Transfer the breadcrumbs to a bowl and wipe the pan clean.
Prepare the miso mustard butter bean bake ingredients
- Trim the leek and cut into ½ cm thick rounds.
- Peel and grate the garlic.
- Zest the lemon.
- Open the beans and drain approx. ⅔’s of the liquid out of each can.
Cook the beans
- Warm the olive oil in the pan over medium heat.
- Add the leeks to the pan and fry for 6-7 minutes, stirring occasionally until soft and golden.
- Add the garlic and lemon zest and stir for 2 minutes.
- Pour the beans and the liquid into the pan, fold to coat and simmer for 1 minute.
- Add the miso, mustard, nutritional yeast and lemon juice to the pan and stir to combine.
- Pour the plant based milk into the pan, fold to coat, and leave to simmer for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Taste and season to perfection with salt and pepper (we recommend going heavy on the pepper).
Finish and serve
- Take the pan off the heat and sprinkle over the breadcrumbs.
- Put the pan in the oven and grill until golden brown and crispy (approx. 4 minutes).
- Take the pan out of the oven and serve immediately.
This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.
