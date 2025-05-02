Vegan Loaded Focaccia Slab

This loaded focaccia slab from Cakeboi Goes Vegan is an excellent centerpiece for any vegan dinner party. It looks stunning fresh out of the oven – golden, bubbling, and packed with colorful toppings. It smells even better, thanks to the rosemary, thyme, and olive oil baked into the crust.

Making focaccia at home is easier than it looks. You mix bread flour, yeast, and water into a smooth dough and give it time to rise until it’s airy and jiggly. After that, you press in toppings like red onion, semi-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts. A good sprinkle of salt and cracked pepper brings everything together.

You bake the slab until the top turns deep golden and the edges crisp up beautifully. Let it cool slightly in the tray before slicing and serving. You can get creative with toppings too – olives, roasted peppers, and even thin slices of zucchini would all work well.

This focaccia feeds a group easily and brings a rustic, homey touch to the table. Serve it warm with dips, salads, or as a side to a bigger meal. It’s one of those dishes that turns any gathering into something memorable.

Read more: Vegan Cacio e Pepe-Style Butter Beans

Making your own loaded focaccia slab

A loaded focaccia slab could be the dinner centerpiece you've been missing out on. Freshly baked bread with a medley of flavors can't go wrong when paired with other tasty dishes. No ratings yet Servings 1 slab Ingredients Bread 4 cups (500 g) bread flour

1½ cups (375 ml) lukewarm water

2¼ tsp (7 g) instant yeast

2½ tsp (10 g) caster sugar

1¾ tsp (10 g) salt

2 tbsp (25 ml) olive oil Toppings 1 sprig rosemary

½ red onion finely sliced

5 semi sun-dried tomatoes

5 artichoke hearts

1 tsp cracked black pepper

Pinch of salt

Drizzle of olive oil

6 sprigs fresh thyme Instructions To begin the bread, using a wooden spoon, combine the bread flour, water, instant yeast, sugar and salt in a bowl of a stand mixer.

Knead the dough with a dough hook or paddle attachment for 8 to 10 minutes on medium speed; you are looking for a smooth elastic dough, which will have quite a runny consistency.

Add your oil, then continue to knead until all the ingredients are well combined.

You can do this process without a stand mixer by working the wooden spoon through the dough. Cover the bowl with a damp towel and rest in a warm area until the dough is doubled in size (1 to 2 hours depending on the temperature).

Preheat your oven to 390°F (200°C) and grease an 8 x 12–inch (20 x 30–cm) baking tray. Line the bottom of the tray with baking paper.

Once the dough has risen and is jiggly when gently wobbled, sprinkle the top with the rosemary, onion, sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Evenly season the dough with pepper and salt, then top with a good drizzle of oil.

Bake in the oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the top of the focaccia is golden brown. Cool in the tin, then garnish with fresh thyme before slicing.

Reprinted with permission from Cakeboi Goes Vegan by Reece Hignell. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credit: Zoe Lonergan.

Read more: How To Make This Game-Changing Vegan Lasagna Soup