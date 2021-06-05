Cut the peppers in half lengthwise, try to keep the stalk on as it makes the dish prettier. Brush the peppers, on the skin-side, with 1T oil.

Heat the griddle or frying pan on a high heat. Once it is very hot place the peppers in the pan, laying them out, skin side down, so that they touch the pan as much as possible. Cook the peppers until some of the skin is blackened, then turn them over to cook on the inside. Romano peppers are thin so they probably won’t need much cooking for the inside flesh.

Whilst the peppers are cooking add the rice and lentils to a small pan with 400ml water. Put the lid on the pan, heat it on a high heat, once it is bubbling reduce the heat to medium. Once the water has evaporated, taste the rice. If it needs to cook for longer, add a little hot water to the pan. Continue cooking until the rice and lentils are cooked completely. Add salt, to taste. To make the rice fluffy remove the lid, put a clean tea towel on the pan, put the lid back on. This steams the rice.

Make the sauce by mixing the remaining 3T oil, vinegar and chillies. There is no need to add salt to this as the feta and caper berries/capers are very salty. Mix the sauce with a fork rapidly. This mixes the oil and vinegar well, ingredients that naturally want to part. Taste it to see if you want to adjust the amount of oil or vinegar.

Once the peppers are cooked, lay them on a serving plate. Break the feta with your hands, rather than chopping it. Sprinkle the feta on the peppers. Add the caper berries/capers and a few spoonfuls of the sauce. Put the lentils and rice into another serving bowl.